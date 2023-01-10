Read full article on original website
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
Man attempts to export $900K in undeclared U.S. currency
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of […]
Brownsville man sentenced to almost 6 years for smuggling cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine, federal documents indicated. Oziel Trevino was charged with possession with intent to distribute 22 pounds of cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, records show. On Feb. 11, 2022, Trevino was arrested […]
US Coast Guard helicopter rescued 2 Texas boaters this week: What is that like?
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters on Monday (Jan. 9) as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The night-time rescue prevented the Coast Guard from taking photos, authorities told ValleyCentral.com. Further, the footage from the helicopter that rescued the two men–ages 59 and 80–was corrupted.
‘General’ of a Texas gang sentenced to 10 years in prison
VICTORIA, Texas – U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani reported a 53-year-old, of Harlingen, has been ordered to 10 years in prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony Torres, described as a general within a gang organization, pled guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of...
Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle
A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting
Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
Murder suspect snuck in bottle of urine for drug test, officials say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man who is on trial for murder has now been arrested for concealing a plastic bottle with urine to use during a drug test, county records indicate. Omar Perez Garcia was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of false drug test, falsification device, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
One dead in major accident on Military Highway
UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
Alton PD make arrest in aggravated robbery investigation
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department said officers have made an arrest in an aggravated robbery that took place Nov. 27, 2022. Edward Navarro Luna was formally charged Monday with the crime that occurred at the Dollar General located at 3405 E. Main Ave., according to Alton police. With help from the McAllen […]
Child struck by McAllen school bus, police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said. At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen […]
Police: Man with stab wound crashes into Weslaco hospital is identified
UPDATE: Weslaco Police identify Devin Rodriguez as the man who had driven himself to Knapp Medical Center. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspect was detained after a man with a stab wound crashed into the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a single-vehicle crash into the hospital’s […]
Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
