COMMERCE — The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partners will implement daytime lane closures along Interstate 85 north and southbound in Jackson County. Following recent inspections of the bridges and roadway, crews will continue asphalt repairs within the project limits.

Right lane closures will be in place the following times and locations: