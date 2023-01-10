Read full article on original website
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
guitar.com
Danni Stefanetti chose the guitar instead of ballet – or did it choose her?
PRS’ Pulse program has been lifting up rising artists from across the world for two years now, with its third class being unveiled just this year. Joining the Pulse program’s Class Of 2023 is Australia-born, LA-based Danni Stefanetti. Having made waves with her soulful country-rock songwriting and playing, Danni now joins plenty of amazing PRS-toting guitarists being given access to the brand’s resources to grow. We connected with Danni out more about what being part of the Pulse program meant for her, and what’s in store for her fans.
guitar.com
Musician and daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, musician and only child of Elvis Presley, has sadly passed away today (13 January) aged 54. The tragic news was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, who said in a statement (via AP News): “My beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”
guitar.com
Paul McCartney’s heartfelt tribute to Jeff Beck: “His unique style of playing was something that no one could match”
Paul McCartney has written a heartfelt tribute to fellow guitar icon Jeff Beck who sadly passed away earlier this week aged 78. The news broke on 11 January, when a statement from Beck’s representatives was shared online. It said, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
guitar.com
“One of the greatest thrills of my life”: Jack White shares “bootleg” clip of jam with the late Jeff Beck
Jack White has shared a bootleg video of himself performing alongside Jeff Beck in tribute of the late musician. In a new Instagram Reel, White shared footage of a performance where he, alongside Meg White and Jack Lawrence of the Greenhornes, supported Beck at the Royal Festival Hall in London. “Jeff Beck, guitar innovator extraordinaire has moved to the next realm. I wrote to him a couple of years ago to show him that I was standing where he once stood inside Sam Phillips studio in Memphis some 50 odd years before,” White wrote in his caption, adding, “He was amazingly kind and instructional to me over the years. Many shows that I’ve played began moments after listening to his song “Led Boots” backstage.”
guitar.com
Mateus Asato says there are “no ego fights” playing with Joe Satriani: “Forget about insecurity, we’re here to have fun”
Mateus Asato, who played in Joe Satriani’s line-up at the 2023 G4 V6.0 Experience, has described what it’s like to share a stage with him. Asato performed at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa alongside other guitarists like Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton, Alex Skolnick and Eric Gales in the four-day event.
