Jack White has shared a bootleg video of himself performing alongside Jeff Beck in tribute of the late musician. In a new Instagram Reel, White shared footage of a performance where he, alongside Meg White and Jack Lawrence of the Greenhornes, supported Beck at the Royal Festival Hall in London. “Jeff Beck, guitar innovator extraordinaire has moved to the next realm. I wrote to him a couple of years ago to show him that I was standing where he once stood inside Sam Phillips studio in Memphis some 50 odd years before,” White wrote in his caption, adding, “He was amazingly kind and instructional to me over the years. Many shows that I’ve played began moments after listening to his song “Led Boots” backstage.”

2 DAYS AGO