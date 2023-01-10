ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 14

Curtis Gudde
4d ago

you mean lack of tracking? he's quoted saying "How can I ask the school districts to re-imagine how they spent the money" it would take too long!!!! WHAT???!!

Reply
12
tbone
4d ago

It’s your job to know what and where the funds were spent. That’s what you get paid to do. If the job is to much for you to handle, you should resign.

Reply
13
Bob Arntson
4d ago

It's my opinion that the funds were reassigned into Jay INSSLEEZ pet projects. Maybe I spelled that wrong, projects should be spelled pocket!

Reply
9
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference

With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Fortunato takes aim at proposed gun legislation in Washington State Legislature

(The Center Square) – Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,” Fortunato said during a Wednesday afternoon virtual press conference responding to Democratic gun initiatives in the state Legislature. “The people that we are worried about are not law-abiding citizens. By restricting...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border

MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Applauds Governor's Commitment to Public Education in Recent State of the State

IDAHO - Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield says she’s pleased with Governor Brad Little’s continued focus on education in his State of the State address that was delivered Monday. “I’m appreciative of Governor Little’s continued commitment to public education, and I look forward to partnering with...
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Union Applauds Little's Proposed $6,000 Raise for Idaho Teachers

BOISE - Governor Brad Little kicked off the 2023 legislative session with his State of the State address on Monday, and an Idaho teachers' organization is applauding his emphasis on education spending. Little called for an increase of $145-million in teachers' pay, which he said would give every teacher in the state a raise of more than $6,300.
IDAHO STATE
gigharbornow.org

Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans

Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users

Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy