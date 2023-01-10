Read full article on original website
Curtis Gudde
4d ago
you mean lack of tracking? he's quoted saying "How can I ask the school districts to re-imagine how they spent the money" it would take too long!!!! WHAT???!!
Reply
12
tbone
4d ago
It’s your job to know what and where the funds were spent. That’s what you get paid to do. If the job is to much for you to handle, you should resign.
Reply
13
Bob Arntson
4d ago
It's my opinion that the funds were reassigned into Jay INSSLEEZ pet projects. Maybe I spelled that wrong, projects should be spelled pocket!
Reply
9
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference
With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
Washington bipartisan panel recommends margin tax, expanding local property tax limits
The bipartisan Tax Structure Work Group has released its recommendations for improving Washington state’ taxes: replacing the business and occupation tax with a margin tax and giving local governments the ability to expand their property tax limits. In 2017, the state Legislature established the group to examine the state’s...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Proposed Washington State law Addresses Under-Staffing for Nurses at 'Breaking Point'
OLYMPIA - Nurses are describing bleak conditions because of understaffing in Washington state hospitals, and a bill introduced in Olympia aims to address it. The so-called "Safe Staffing Standards" legislation would set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios for hospitals. Dana Robison, registered nurse in labor and delivery in Everett, who has been...
Fortunato takes aim at proposed gun legislation in Washington State Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,” Fortunato said during a Wednesday afternoon virtual press conference responding to Democratic gun initiatives in the state Legislature. “The people that we are worried about are not law-abiding citizens. By restricting...
The #1 Natural Disaster You Should Prepare for in Washington State
What's The #1 Natural Disaster That Can Occur In Washington State?. As a Washington State resident, you may be aware of the potential for natural disasters. But do you know which one is the most common?. Wildfires Are The #2 Natural Disaster To Worry About In Washington State. Let's deep...
Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border
MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
Too many WA legislators think they’re above the law and it’s costing us money | Opinion
The Legislature is rightly being sued for trying to get around the WA state Public Records Act. | Editorial
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Applauds Governor's Commitment to Public Education in Recent State of the State
IDAHO - Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield says she’s pleased with Governor Brad Little’s continued focus on education in his State of the State address that was delivered Monday. “I’m appreciative of Governor Little’s continued commitment to public education, and I look forward to partnering with...
KUOW
Period tracking apps would have to adhere to new Washington state health privacy laws if this bill passes
Social media lit up with an ominous warning last year, after the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion: Stop using period tracking apps. That’s because health information people provide to period tracking apps and other health sites are not protected by federal privacy laws like HIPAA.
Inslee Focuses on Homeless Challenges in State of the State Address
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee called on lawmakers to deal with the state’s challenges – first and foremost among them: homelessness – with “ambition and audacity” during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, the second day of the legislative session. This year’s State...
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle supports change to how budget committee votes
New Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Mike Moyle said he supports changing the way the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee votes on budgets at the committee level. Moyle, R-Star, said the change would split the committee votes in two so the House Appropriations Committee members vote separately...
Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
Union Applauds Little's Proposed $6,000 Raise for Idaho Teachers
BOISE - Governor Brad Little kicked off the 2023 legislative session with his State of the State address on Monday, and an Idaho teachers' organization is applauding his emphasis on education spending. Little called for an increase of $145-million in teachers' pay, which he said would give every teacher in the state a raise of more than $6,300.
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee's proposed budget that removes funding for North-South freeway
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a statement Friday regarding the potential loss of funding for the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed transportation budget for 2023-2027, which did not include funding for the freeway.
gigharbornow.org
Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans
Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Gov. Tina Kotek declared much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office Tuesday afternoon in Salem, just 24 hours after...
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
inlander.com
State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users
Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 14