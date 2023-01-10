Read full article on original website
Gloria J. ‘Cookie’ Prindiville, 88, Arnold
Gloria J. “Cookie” Prindiville, 88, of Arnold died Jan. 9, 2023. Mrs. Prindiville was a registered nurse and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold. She enjoyed animals, bluebirds, hummingbirds and roses. Born June 9, 1934, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late William and Minnette (Kraus) Dierks.
David Arthur Benson Sr., 83, Bonne Terre
David Arthur Benson Sr., 83, of Bonne Terre died Jan. 11, 2023, in Bonne Terre. Mr. Benson graduated from Festus High School in 1957 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a police officer in St. Louis, worked as a real estate agent and was a longtime salesman for Crystal Heating and Cooling. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and was a Scout Master for multiple troops, and he achieved Eagle Scout and Eagle Scout Mentor. He loved hunting and fishing. Born April 6, 1939, in Festus, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Alma L. (Tindall) Benson.
Barbara Jean Hanna, 73, De Soto
Barbara Jean Hanna, 73, of De Soto died Nov. 18, 2022, at Baisch Nursing Center in De Soto. Mrs. Hanna was a supervisor and bus driver for Developmental Services of Jefferson County. She was a member of the Festus Church of the Nazarene. She loved spending time with family and friends and attending church services. Born Nov. 20, 1949, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mary “June” (Brower) and William Ray Smith.
Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, High Ridge
Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, of High Ridge died Jan. 2, 2023, after a battle with brain cancer. Jordan was a student at Northwest R-1’s Woodridge Middle School. She loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved all things Harry Potter. She will be remembered for her courage and selflessness, as well as her ability to spread joy to others. Born Aug. 19, 2010, she was the daughter of Justin and Trisha Jeffries of High Ridge.
Norman Harold Pooker, 70, Festus
Norman Harold Pooker, 70, of Festus died Jan. 10, 2023, at his home. Mr. Pooker was a baptized and confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro where he served on the church council and was active in the Men’s Fellowship and choir. He graduated from the University of Missouri in Rolla in civil engineering. He was a partner and later sole owner of the family excavating business, Pooker Excavating and Grading LLC. He enjoyed hunting, farming, working on model trains and traveling with his family. Born Aug. 10, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Edna (Steinbach) and Harold Cornelius Pooker.
William J. O’Brien, 98, De Soto
William J. O’Brien, 98, of De Soto died Jan. 11, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mr. O’Brien was the owner of Standard Oil Agency in De Soto. Born April 12, 1924, in Cedar Hill, he was the son of the late Arthur James and Susan Ellen (McNamee) O’Brien.
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Jan. 9, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Graff was a member of the Mississippi River Eagles of Crystal City. She enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time in the sun, and most of all, spending time with family. Born Oct. 25, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Claude Thomas and Pauline Mae (Richmond) Pulliam.
Donald Franklin Brown, 78, Hillsboro
Donald Franklin Brown, 78, of Hillsboro died Jan. 8, 2023. Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Navy on the Forrestal. He retired from the Fenton Fire Protection District as a firefighter paramedic. He also worked for the Creve Coeur Fire Protection District and later volunteered for the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, Big River Ambulance District, Valle Ambulance District, Goldman Fire Protection District and Hillsboro Fire Protection District, and he was a longtime chairman for the Hillsboro Fire Protection District Board of Directors. He was a dance instructor for Author Murray Studios as well. Mr. Brown was a Christian and enjoyed studying and debating the Bible, as well as watching Bible-based movies and documentaries. He also like watching westerns, historic shows and YouTube videos, along with fishing, golfing and gun collecting. Most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family. Born Nov. 7, 1944, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Grace E. (McCoy) and Harrie A. Brown.
David Alan Forister, 67, St. Louis
David Alan Forister, 67, of St. Louis died Jan. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. Mr. Forister was a mechanic. Born Nov. 2, 1955, in Frankfurt, Germany, he was the son of the late Eugene and Betty (Dobbs) Forister. He is survived by his companion: Toni Forister of St. Louis; three...
Vincie Ann Biondo, 67, De Soto
Vincie Ann Biondo, 67, of De Soto died Dec. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born Sept. 22, 1955, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Angelo Biondo and Billie (Madden) Johnson. She is survived by three sons: Joseph Kisczcak III, Angelo Buehrlen and...
Laymond Lee Moore, 64, St. Louis
Laymond Lee Moore, 64, of St. Louis died Jan. 2, 2023, in St. Louis. Mr. Moore was a foreman/supervisor in the irrigation and pest control industries. He was a member of Life Christian Church. Born Sept. 20, 1958, in Selma, Calif., he was the son of the late Laymond Floyd and Mary Alice (Haley) Moore.
George Perry Portz, 70, Shiloh, Ill.
George Perry Portz, 70, of Shiloh, Ill., died suddenly Jan. 9, 2023. Mr. Portz was a landlord, musician and coach. In 1988, he took over the Shiloh Mobile Home Park his family had owned, and he was a nationally and internationally recognized fiddler. In 1969, when he was 16, he won the Illinois State Open Fiddle Championship, the youngest to win that competition. In 1970, he graduated from the O’Fallon Township High School where he was captain of the wrestling team. He also was a member of the Belleville Jr. Philharmonic during that time.
Deadline looms for Wedding Fair photo contest
Only a couple of days are left to enter the “Share the Love” photo contest for a chance to win a $200 cash prize. The contest is being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial.
MLK Jr. March is back after three years
The Martin Luther King Jr. March held in Jefferson County is set to return for the first time in three years. The march is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal City and Festus. The 28th version of the event will start at Crystal City Hall, 130...
Arnold spells out where tents can be pitched
The city of Arnold has clarified a prohibition against camping on public property that already was on the books, and it has placed new restrictions on when private property can be used for camping. City officials said they wanted to strengthen the law restricting camping in Arnold because of recent...
SUV stolen in Arnold, recovered in Illinois
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from the Avion Ridge Apartments, 1778 Richardson Road. The 2018 Hyundai Tucson was recovered in Cahokia, Ill., the same day it was stolen, police reported. A 28-year-old Arnold man said he had parked the SUV outside the apartment complex at about...
MoDOT to hold meeting about road projects in Arnold area
Motorists will have the opportunity to learn more about upcoming improvements to the intersection of Jeffco Boulevard with St. John’s Church Road in Arnold as well as at the intersection of Hwy. 61-67 with Miller Road East just south of the city limits. The Missouri Department of Transportation is...
Byrnes Mill officials to ask voters to pass use tax in April
Byrnes Mill voters will be asked on April 4 to approve a use tax that would allow the city to collect sales tax on internet purchases. If passed, the use tax would allow the city to collect its 2.5 percent sales tax on internet purchases, just as it does at retail businesses in the city.
Parents invited to juvenile drug, alcohol abuse seminar on March 6
Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank T. Selvaggio and Spring Hills Presbyterian Church Pastor Dave Stain are organizing a seminar designed to protect teenagers from the dangers of drugs and alcohol. The free Parents Seminar on Drug and Alcohol Abuse is open to the public and will be held on Monday,...
