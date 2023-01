USC Upstate (8-8; 3-2 Big South) at Longwood (12-6; 4-1 Big South) Willett Hall | Farmville, Va. Another Big South series that began when the Spartans joined the conference ahead of the 2018-19 season, USC Upstate and Longwood are meeting for the ninth time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) Saturday. The two teams enter the matchup deadlocked in the series, four wins apiece, with Longwood taking the regular season and Big South Championship matchups last season. Upstate's last victories in the series came with a sweep of the Lancers in 2020-21.

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO