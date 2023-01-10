ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing, endangered VB man last seen Monday found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a missing, endangered man last seen Monday was found safe According to police, 22-year-old Jacob Dean Walmon was last seen Monday leaving a home in the 4700 block of Windermere Court. Police say he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Jacob is described as […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

