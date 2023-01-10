Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
Newport News mom is 'tired of thoughts and prayers' amid safety concerns
During Thursday's press conference, the school board announced they will make some changes to strengthen security at schools.
6-year-old's backpack was searched before shooting, school officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New details are revealing more about the hours leading up to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. A 6-year-old boy is accused of intentionally shooting his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner. Zwerner, 25, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her...
18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
A 6-year-old shooter raises difficult questions for the criminal justice system
Although Virginia law does not set a minimum age for criminal prosecution, the traditional principles of criminal justice "don't really apply" when the offender is so young, one legal expert said.
What police now say about the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Missing Virginia teenager located safely
Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore, 15, was reported missing in Henrico County. She was last seen leaving her Eden Avenue home at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday, January 9, according to Henrico Police.
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after shooting at busy Hampton intersection
A deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is in critical condition and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Hampton Wednesday.
6-year-old child who shot NN teacher brought 9mm handgun from home: Police
Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil.
Portsmouth police identify victim in Turnpike Rd homicide
Portsmouth police have identified 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman as the victim in Wednesday's Turnpike Road homicide.
‘I just ran to wherever the car was’: Neighbors tried to save driver who died in Chesterfield pond
Neighbors in a Chester community say they are still pretty shaken up after a person was found dead in a car that had driven into a nearby pond.
Norfolk-based Sailor sentenced to prison for 'crack bender' killing
Jason M. Jablonski, the Norfolk-based Sailor charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Herbert Bryant, of Virginia Beach.
Mayor of Virginia town where a 6-year-old is accused of shooting their teacher calls the incident a 'dark day in our history' and a 'red flag for the country'
"I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented," Mayor Phillip Jones said.
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Tallwood High School students hospitalized after eating THC gummies: Officials
Virginia Beach City Public School officials have confirmed that multiple students have been hospitalized after eating THC gummies.
Police: Man assaults employee, robs department store at gunpoint in Hopewell
Hopewell Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect who is on the run.
Missing, endangered VB man last seen Monday found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a missing, endangered man last seen Monday was found safe According to police, 22-year-old Jacob Dean Walmon was last seen Monday leaving a home in the 4700 block of Windermere Court. Police say he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Jacob is described as […]
