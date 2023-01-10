Fender unveils Blue Marlin Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster to “inspire the next generation of female artists”

Read full article on original website
Danni Stefanetti chose the guitar instead of ballet – or did it choose her?
PRS’ Pulse program has been lifting up rising artists from across the world for two years now, with its third class being unveiled just this year. Joining the Pulse program’s Class Of 2023 is Australia-born, LA-based Danni Stefanetti. Having made waves with her soulful country-rock songwriting and playing, Danni now joins plenty of amazing PRS-toting guitarists being given access to the brand’s resources to grow. We connected with Danni out more about what being part of the Pulse program meant for her, and what’s in store for her fans.
Watch: Footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance showcases spectacular guitar solo
News broke yesterday (11 January) that guitar icon Jeff Beck had sadly passed away aged 78 from meningitis – since then, fans have been watching footage of his final live performance online and reflecting on his success. Beck passed away peacefully on 10 January after suddenly contracting the illness...
Drummer Yukihiro Takahashi, lead singer of Yellow Magic Orchestra, dead at 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, who helped found the electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died, according to an announcement released Saturday night. He was 70. Takahashi’s office released a statement to The Japan Times and NHK, confirming Takahashi’s death on Wednesday, Rolling Stone reported. The cause of death was listed as aspiration pneumonia, according to the magazine.
BOSS sharpens its Katana offerings with a 100-watt head, 2×12 Waza cabinet and updated Combo
BOSS has expanded its popular Katana amplifier range with a 100-watt head, a Waza 2×12 cabinet and an upgraded Katana-50 MkII EX. The 100-watt head (pictured above) brings with it the sounds and features of the series’ flagship Katana-Artist MkII combo, with five amp characters, five variations and five selectable Air Feel settings, plus a plethora of onboard BOSS effects. Bearing stage-use in mind, there’s also an adjustable Solo boost, dedicated delay and a host of EQing options.
Demi Lovato’s rock album poster banned in UK as it’s ruled “likely to cause offence to Christians”
The poster for Demi Lovato’s rock album, Holy Fvck, has been banned in the UK due to it being ruled as blasphemous. The record saw Lovato switch over from pop to rock, and Nita Strauss joined the artist as a touring guitarist, after a long stint with Alice Cooper.
Warm Audio Warmdrive review – bringing the Zendrive vibe to the masses
A faithful reproduction of a legendary pedal that deserves to be tried and enjoyed by a much wider audience. The Hermida Audio Zendrive might not be as (in)famous as that most revered of overdrive pedals, the Klon Centaur, but it’s still one of the most coveted dirt pedals of the modern boutique era. And like its equine counterpart, demand has long outstripped supply, pushing the prices of original Zendrive pedals up into the high three- and even low four-figure zone of ‘very rich people only need apply’.
Paul McCartney’s heartfelt tribute to Jeff Beck: “His unique style of playing was something that no one could match”
Paul McCartney has written a heartfelt tribute to fellow guitar icon Jeff Beck who sadly passed away earlier this week aged 78. The news broke on 11 January, when a statement from Beck’s representatives was shared online. It said, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
