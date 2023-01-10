Read full article on original website
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 26.6% Upside in Toast (TOST): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Toast (TOST) have gained 4.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24.75 indicates a potential upside of 26.6%.
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
Should Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/03/2009. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $14.93 billion,...
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Stock Jumps 21.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares rallied 21.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. Shares...
OneSpaWorld (OSW) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OneSpaWorld OSW shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks. OneSpaWorld's rally is...
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
Is Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 08/13/2013, the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed...
inTest Corporation (INTT) Moves 6.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
InTest Corporation (INTT) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $13.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.8% gain over the past four weeks. The recent...
Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week
Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.
Is WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend ETF (DFE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend ETF (DFE) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the European Equity ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Here's Why DecisionPoint (DPSI) Seems a Smart Investment Bet
DecisionPoint DPSI is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential amid the ongoing volatility and weakness in global macroeconomic conditions. DecisionPoint has the favorable combination of a Growth Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy),...
Should You Invest in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors...
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On David Dreman - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value...
Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Wells Fargo (WFC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.35%. A quarter...
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Delta Air Lines (DAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.73%. A...
Piper Sandler Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $142.33, changing hands for $142.52/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
