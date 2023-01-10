Read full article on original website
James K. Shook School
“In the summer of 1888 the citizens of Tracy City became convinced that the building used as a schoolhouse for their children was inadequate, inconvenient, and entirely unsuitable for the purpose. Nor was its location, so near the railroad considered proper or safe for the children.
Grundy County Historical Society
The semi-annual meeting of Members of Grundy County Historical Society will be held Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be a luncheon at Dutch Maid Bakery and Restaurant, located at 109 Main Street in Tracy City. The public is welcome. Membership applications will be available at the meeting for persons interested in becoming members. No business will be conducted.
BRUCE-O-RAMA coming to The Caverns
Bruce Campbell, best known for his portrayal as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise and the star of many low budget films like Army of Darkness and Maniac Cop, is coming to Grundy County. Campbell brings a 2-in-1 event with a Last Fan Standing game show and Evil Dead 2 movie screening to The Caverns on April 7.
Arrest Report
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of Jan. 2-8, 2023. All arrestees are presumed innocent until found guilty in court of law.
