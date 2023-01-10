The semi-annual meeting of Members of Grundy County Historical Society will be held Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be a luncheon at Dutch Maid Bakery and Restaurant, located at 109 Main Street in Tracy City. The public is welcome. Membership applications will be available at the meeting for persons interested in becoming members. No business will be conducted.

