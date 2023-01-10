ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYwG3_0k9jdGar00

LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Hughes, a sophomore, was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School on Jan. 5 when she collapsed and was taken to the hospital, KVVU reported.

A witness described seeing Hughes receive chest compressions and the use of an external defibrillator before the teenager was taken to the hospital, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hughes had been previously diagnosed with a heart defect, but had been cleared by doctors to play football, Hughes’ father, Enttroda, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Las Vegas schools Superintendent Jesus Jara said that the district was grieving with Hughes’ family, friends and loved ones.

“The loss of this young life deeply saddens us,” Jara said. “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family.”

A GoFundMe established by Hughes’ family had raised more than $56,000 by Tuesday morning.

A vigil is planned at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, KVVU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class

"He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest," read a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Jordan Brister's family A high school senior from Las Vegas died days after suffering cardiac arrest at school. Jordan Brister, 18, "experienced cardiac arrest" while at Amplus Academy on Jan. 3, according to a statement from the school. The student collapsed and was found inside a school bathroom after attending physical education class, his family told affiliate CBS station KLAS-TV and NBC affiliate KSNV. The family said it was about 25 minutes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

High school senior dies of cardiac arrest after being found unresponsive in bathroom after gym class

A family is grieving the loss of a high school senior after he suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in the school bathroom, they say. Jordan Brister, 18, died Sunday, Jan. 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 3 during the school day at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, according to a statement by the school shared by NBC affiliate KSNV. He was found unresponsive in the school bathroom after attending gym class, his family told KSNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
102.5 The Bone

Woman arrested after 43 dogs rescued from 2 separate houses in Arizona

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. — A woman was arrested after 43 dogs were found in two separate houses in Dolan Springs, Arizona, officials say. In a news release, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said that their Animal Enforcement Division has been investigating an ongoing complaint of animal hoarding at two separate houses in Dolan Springs. MCSO said that some of the animals, in this case, were reportedly running around and attacking livestock in the area.
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ
8 News Now

Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy