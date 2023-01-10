ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

seguintoday.com

Mobile Mercado bringing free food on Friday to Seguin Public Library

(Seguin) — The Seguin Public Library regularly fills up your head with books, periodicals and other resources that they offer for free as part of their collection. It’s still doing that in 2023, but this week, it’s also going to help fill-up your belly a little bit. The Seguin Public Library is teaming up with area food banks to offer a free visit by a traveling mini-grocery market, better known as the Mobile Mercado.
SEGUIN, TX
CW33

San Antonio eatery ranked among best gluten-free restaurants in the US

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their specific needs when eating and one of the most popular dietary restrictions out there is eating gluten-free and with that, restaurants around the country have risen to the occasion by creating menus with gluten-free options equally as delicious as their gluten-filled counterparts. It’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
addictedtovacation.com

7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio

San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free education and job training available to qualified San Antonians

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic highlighted many things in Alamo City, including employers feeling the pains of not being able to hire or find qualified workers. Last summer, the city created the Ready to Work Initiative. The goal is to provide free education and job training to qualified San Antonians. It will also get critical job vacancies filled by investing in our very own people. So far, close to 10,000 people have applied to the ready-to-work program. Program participant Crystal Wilson said she found their information on Social Media. “If I didn’t click that button Facebook “learn more”, I would not be here today,” said Wilson.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

