Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
Tickets to sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival now on sale
The event includes a VIP dinner with special tastings plus a daylong festival, and tickets are available separately for each.
KSAT 12
San Antonio, Hill Country in rare crossroad of two upcoming solar eclipses
SAN ANTONIO – Texas, and more specifically some areas of San Antonio and the Hill Country, have the rare luck of seeing two solar eclipses within six months. The first is an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the second is a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024.
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia
Pettit is accused of misappropriating upwards of $260 million of client funds to finance his extravagant lifestyle.
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
San Antonio's Fiesta Brand spices founder Clifton Bolner dead at 94
Clifton Bolner launched Bolner's Fiesta Spices in 1955.
seguintoday.com
Mobile Mercado bringing free food on Friday to Seguin Public Library
(Seguin) — The Seguin Public Library regularly fills up your head with books, periodicals and other resources that they offer for free as part of their collection. It’s still doing that in 2023, but this week, it’s also going to help fill-up your belly a little bit. The Seguin Public Library is teaming up with area food banks to offer a free visit by a traveling mini-grocery market, better known as the Mobile Mercado.
San Antonio eatery ranked among best gluten-free restaurants in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their specific needs when eating and one of the most popular dietary restrictions out there is eating gluten-free and with that, restaurants around the country have risen to the occasion by creating menus with gluten-free options equally as delicious as their gluten-filled counterparts. It’s...
Friends remember St. Mary's Strip venue owner Blayne Tucker as a tireless live-music champion
Although he started his professional career as an attorney, it didn't take Tucker long to accumulate music-industry bragging rights that had little to do with his background in law.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
mycanyonlake.com
CLHS Senior Wins First Place, $10,000 Scholarship at Rodeo Western Art Contest
Canyon Lake High School (CLHS) senior Baten Evans won first place in the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Art Contest in December 2022, Comal ISD said in a press release today. His winning entry, “Rodeo Metal Rooster,” took the top prize in the 3D-Other Medium category....
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
news4sanantonio.com
Free education and job training available to qualified San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic highlighted many things in Alamo City, including employers feeling the pains of not being able to hire or find qualified workers. Last summer, the city created the Ready to Work Initiative. The goal is to provide free education and job training to qualified San Antonians. It will also get critical job vacancies filled by investing in our very own people. So far, close to 10,000 people have applied to the ready-to-work program. Program participant Crystal Wilson said she found their information on Social Media. “If I didn’t click that button Facebook “learn more”, I would not be here today,” said Wilson.
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
San Antonio developers purchase old home of Mexican Manhattan
The developers recently renovated the Express-News' new home.
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
San Antonio taproom seeks man who stole patio furniture over two nights
Another bar was vandalized on same night as one of the thefts.
Comments / 0