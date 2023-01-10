Transfer Portal: Top 5 Available Running Backs (1/10)

Plenty of movement has occurred, but who are the top five running backs who still remain in the transfer portal?

Treshaun Ward – Florida State

The skinny: Ward initially walked on at Florida State before earning a scholarship. He rushed for 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Seminoles. He also had 28 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown during this time.

Recruiting: Ward just took his first official visit to Kansas State, while he had also received steady interest from Georgia Tech, Texas, South Carolina, Arizona State, Colorado, Auburn and others.

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward (8) runs with the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kavosiey Smoke – Kentucky

The skinny: An SEC veteran, Smoke rushed for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns in five seasons with the Wildcats. He has averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

Recruiting: Smoke took his first official visit to Troy, before following that with a visit to Colorado. The Buffaloes have made him a recruiting priority and are now seen as the heavy favorite.

Micah Bernard – Utah

The skinny: Over his last two seasons with the Utes, Bernard rushed for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns. He also proved himself as a consistent receiving threat out of the backfield with 60 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns during that time.

Recruiting: Bernard, a recent portal entry, has already taken an official visit to South Carolina. The Gamecocks have put the full-court press on Bernard in the hopes that he does not take any additional official visits, but that is still up in the air. So who is also trying to get him in for a visit? Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisville, Illinois and Texas are a few schools to keep an eye on.

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs against Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tyler Elsdon (43) and defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) in the first half in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Collins – Michigan State

The skinny: While he has not been a huge part of the Spartans offense in recent seasons, he still rushed for six touchdowns in 2022 on only 70 carries. His best statistical season came in 2019 when he rushed for 988 yards and five touchdowns.

Recruiting: A wide variety of schools have reached out to Collins since he entered the portal last week, including Auburn, Texas, Kansas, UNLV, James Madison and a majority of the MAC schools.

Nov 26, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Abdul Carter (11) pressures during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. © Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Siggers – SMU

The skinny: Siggers began his collegiate career at North Texas before transferring to SMU, where he played for two seasons. Overall, during his collegiate career he has rushed for 2,267 yards and 20 touchdowns, 13 of which came with the Mustangs.

Recruiting: Siggers only entered the portal on January 9 th , but there are already a few schools that are increasing their efforts. Troy, James Madison, Kansas, Cal and Arizona State are a few to watch, as well as North Texas, which is where Siggers played his first three seasons.