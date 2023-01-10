Application deadline for the Tennessee Master Gardener Program, a volunteer service program that serves local communities by training, certifying, and equipping volunteers to provide community service through their passion of gardening. Applications and more information can be found at https://tiny.utk.edu/ccmga. Applications are due at the Franklin County Extension Office by Jan. 13. Applicants will be notified of acceptance to the program by Jan. 17. The cost of the program, including educational materials, refreshments, etc. is $150 for the entire 14-week program. Deadline for payment (by mail or in person) is Jan. 20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO