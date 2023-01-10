Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grundy County Herald
James K. Shook School
“In the summer of 1888 the citizens of Tracy City became convinced that the building used as a schoolhouse for their children was inadequate, inconvenient, and entirely unsuitable for the purpose. Nor was its location, so near the railroad considered proper or safe for the children.
Grundy County Herald
Grundy County Historical Society
The semi-annual meeting of Members of Grundy County Historical Society will be held Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be a luncheon at Dutch Maid Bakery and Restaurant, located at 109 Main Street in Tracy City. The public is welcome. Membership applications will be available at the meeting for persons interested in becoming members. No business will be conducted.
Grundy County Herald
Bulletin Board
The Warren County Genealogical & Historical Association will hold a Show & Tell on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Bring any family heirloom or any item of Warren County History. Warren County Administrative Building Early Voting Room, 201 Locust Street, McMinnville. The Cumberland Heights Thrift Store, 123 Old Highway 56...
Grundy County Herald
Great in Grundy
Pelham Elementary held its School Spelling Bee on Friday, Jan. 6. Taking first place was Champion Tyler Owens.
Grundy County Herald
Upcoming Events
Application deadline for the Tennessee Master Gardener Program, a volunteer service program that serves local communities by training, certifying, and equipping volunteers to provide community service through their passion of gardening. Applications and more information can be found at https://tiny.utk.edu/ccmga. Applications are due at the Franklin County Extension Office by Jan. 13. Applicants will be notified of acceptance to the program by Jan. 17. The cost of the program, including educational materials, refreshments, etc. is $150 for the entire 14-week program. Deadline for payment (by mail or in person) is Jan. 20.
Grundy County Herald
BRUCE-O-RAMA coming to The Caverns
Bruce Campbell, best known for his portrayal as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise and the star of many low budget films like Army of Darkness and Maniac Cop, is coming to Grundy County. Campbell brings a 2-in-1 event with a Last Fan Standing game show and Evil Dead 2 movie screening to The Caverns on April 7.
Grundy County Herald
Arrest Report
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of Jan. 2-8, 2023. All arrestees are presumed innocent until found guilty in court of law.
Comments / 0