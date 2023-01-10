Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Free Online Graph Makers
If you've ever tried to format data into a graph, you've no doubt run into issues. Sometimes, it can be difficult just to get the information that you have in graph form to fit the way that you want it to. And sometimes, when you finally do, it looks so utterly terrible that you begin to wonder why you bothered.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Dual Lighting Effect in Photoshop
The dual lighting photo effect is popular among professional photo editors and hobbyists alike because it's so easy to do, and the results are quite stunning. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to quickly create the dual lighting effect in Photoshop using two separate color gradients. Let's get started!
makeuseof.com
4 Arduino Simulators You Can Use in Your Electronics Projects
The Arduino hardware development platform is used by hobbyists, professionals, and students interested in electronics. Arduino boards are especially popular with people new to electronics, due to their beginner-friendly nature and the vast community of users.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Docker on a Mac
Docker allows you to easily set up and manage isolated environments for each of your projects while ensuring that all dependencies are kept separate and avoiding conflicts. The best part is that installing Docker on your Mac is just as easy.
makeuseof.com
How to Enhance Your AI Portraits Using Luminar Neo
There are still many limitations when it comes to creating AI portraits. That's where creative photo editors like Luminar Neo can help. Luminar Neo is packed with creative tools that can dramatically improve your AI portraits and set them apart from other creators who use the same program as you.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Close Multiple Apps Simultaneously on Windows
Running multiple apps simultaneously can usually affect your PC's performance. This means you might often want to close some programs to speed up your device. But here's the thing—closing your apps one by one can be quite tedious.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Remote Desktop Error Code 0x104 in Windows 11/10
Users utilize the Remote Desktop Connection (RDP) app in Windows 11/10 to remotely connect with other PCs. However, some users have reported they can't remotely connect to target PCs because of error 0x104. Those users see an error message that says, "We couldn't connect to the remote PC… Error code 0x104."
makeuseof.com
What Is PocketBase and How Do You Use It?
PocketBase is an open-source backend consisting of an embedded SQLite database with data validation, real-time subscriptions, and an easy-to-use REST API. It also offers authentication and file storage for media files.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Advertisers From Tracking You Around the Internet
The prevalence of online tracking is increasingly well known. As you browse the internet, the websites that you use are constantly collecting information about you. This information is primarily used to display relevant advertising.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Live Wallpapers and Animated Backgrounds on Linux
Video wallpapers are a fantastic way to accentuate the beauty of your Linux desktop. They surpass traditional wallpapers in terms of appeal and help your desktop stand out of the crowd with animated elements.
makeuseof.com
How to Create an Automatic Solar-Powered Street Light
DIY solar light projects offer an economical and efficient way to power homes using energy from the sun. So it makes sense to assemble a street light system that takes solar energy to charge a battery during the day and then uses this battery to light up the street at night. And you can make your own!
makeuseof.com
What Is the Difference Between Network Bandwidth, Speed, and Throughput
We often use the phrase "the Wi-Fi's slow today" while referring to an underperforming network speed at home or the office. Technically speaking, this is misleading. Generally, there's a lot of misconception regarding the correct meaning of different network performance metrics such as bandwidth, speed, and throughput, and we're here to put that right.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Teams Not Opening on Windows
Microsoft Teams is a reliable business collaboration app that comes pre-installed on Windows computers. However, like any other app, Microsoft Teams isn't perfect and can occasionally fail to work as expected. One such instance is when Microsoft Teams fails to open on your Windows computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Stripe Checkout to a Next.js Application
Stripe is a payment processing platform that allows you to add a pre-built checkout page to a website and accept and manage online payments. It is widely popular due to its ease of use, extensive documentation, support for local payments, customization and branding options, subscriptions, invoicing, and fraud prevention.
makeuseof.com
Easily Analyse Your Website Traffic From the Linux Terminal With GoAccess
Creating and running a website is a fun and challenging hobby—especially if you host it on a Linux system, using your own hardware or a VPS. But measuring visitor traffic and analyzing behavior can be difficult if you don't want to rely on intrusive third-party analytics packages.
makeuseof.com
7 Signs Your Mac's Logic Board Is Faulty or Damaged
The motherboard of any computer is the circuit board, which handles interactions between different components. On a Mac, it is called the logic board, and it ensures that all functions are working optimally.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable the Search Box in Windows 11 Task Manager
Searching for processes and applications running on Windows using Task Manager can be tricky. To make it easier, Windows offers the option to enable the search box in Task Manager.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Easily Access Folders on Your Mac
Apple products are well-renowned for their user-friendliness, and the Mac is no exception. You can take advantage of the high degree of customization it offers by creating shortcuts to folders you use more frequently than others. This will save you time and allow you to access them faster.
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons to Make the X-S10 Your Next Fujifilm Camera Purchase
Fujifilm has a strong following for several reasons. The cameras look good, and they also produce excellent images. However, many users might find that the company's higher-end mirrorless models are out of their price range—while the entry-level ones might lack some of the features they need.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Another App Is Using the Camera Already" 0xA00F4243 Error on Windows
When you try to use the camera on your computer, you may sometimes encounter the "Close other apps. It looks like another app is using the camera already" error. It's also accompanied by the 0xA00F4243<CameraReservedByAnotherApp> 0xC00D3704 error code.
