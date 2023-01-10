ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie

LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
Former Wyoming Running Back Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite

LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming running back Titus Swen is heading to a bowl game after all. The Fort Worth, Texas product officially accepted an offer Wednesday to play in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 28 inside the famed Rose Bowl. Known as one of the premier college football all-star games in the nation, Wyoming has sent five players -- Mike Purcell, Lucas Wacha, Rico Gafford, Nico Evans and Tyler Hall -- to Los Angeles.
This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition

Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne

A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
This Weekend In Laramie – First Week Of January

How is everyone's January going? This always happens; the first week of January - and the entire month actually, would feel like it's going by so fast, and then when we get into February, it would feel like it's a whole year. What sorcery is this?. Anyway, sorcery or not,...
Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February

Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One

University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking

If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February

Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
2 Formally Charged in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl

Two young Cheyenne men arrested in connection with Monday night's shooting near Frontier Mall that killed 16-year-old Angelina Harrison heard formal charges against them Thursday in Laramie County Circuit Court. Tirso Munguia, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and Cody Nicholson, 18, is charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Their...
