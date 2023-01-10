Read full article on original website
Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie
LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
Wyoming’s Football Season Over And Coach Is On A Top 50 List
The 2022-23 College football season is in the books. For the Wyoming Cowboy's, it didn't really end the way they'd hoped, losing to Ohio University in overtime 30-27 in the Arizona Bowl. The Cowboy's season was full of ups and downs. Finishing the season one game over .500 with a...
Former Wyoming Running Back Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite
LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming running back Titus Swen is heading to a bowl game after all. The Fort Worth, Texas product officially accepted an offer Wednesday to play in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 28 inside the famed Rose Bowl. Known as one of the premier college football all-star games in the nation, Wyoming has sent five players -- Mike Purcell, Lucas Wacha, Rico Gafford, Nico Evans and Tyler Hall -- to Los Angeles.
UW Starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and Mike Devereaux Headline Boys & Girls Clubs Fundraiser
Two incredible Wyoming athletes are headlining this year's Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle and Auction. Those athletes are University of Wyoming starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and former MLB standout Mike Devereaux. That news comes from a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, who wrote...
Shorthanded Cowboys Fall in Road Contest at Utah State, 83-63
LOGAN, Utah – The Wyoming Cowboys, who are playing with only eight scholarship players, fell on the road on Tuesday to the Utah State Aggies 83-63 in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. The Pokes were without the services of leading scorer Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel,...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
City of Laramie Joins Forces for Casper Aquifer Protection Plan Updates
For the first time, the City of Laramie and Albany County are working together, via a Steering Committee, to update and combine the Casper Aquifer Protection Plans with deliberation from Fort Collins-based consulting firm, Stantec. That's according to a recent release by the City of Laramie. The Laramie community has...
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition
Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
This Weekend In Laramie – First Week Of January
How is everyone's January going? This always happens; the first week of January - and the entire month actually, would feel like it's going by so fast, and then when we get into February, it would feel like it's a whole year. What sorcery is this?. Anyway, sorcery or not,...
Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February
Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One
University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February
Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
2 Formally Charged in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl
Two young Cheyenne men arrested in connection with Monday night's shooting near Frontier Mall that killed 16-year-old Angelina Harrison heard formal charges against them Thursday in Laramie County Circuit Court. Tirso Munguia, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and Cody Nicholson, 18, is charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Their...
