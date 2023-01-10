Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made ofKAT AdventuresSpencer, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022KAT AdventuresTennessee State
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
Grundy County Herald
James K. Shook School
“In the summer of 1888 the citizens of Tracy City became convinced that the building used as a schoolhouse for their children was inadequate, inconvenient, and entirely unsuitable for the purpose. Nor was its location, so near the railroad considered proper or safe for the children.
Grundy County Herald
Grundy County Historical Society
The semi-annual meeting of Members of Grundy County Historical Society will be held Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be a luncheon at Dutch Maid Bakery and Restaurant, located at 109 Main Street in Tracy City. The public is welcome. Membership applications will be available at the meeting for persons interested in becoming members. No business will be conducted.
Grundy County Herald
Bulletin Board
The Warren County Genealogical & Historical Association will hold a Show & Tell on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Bring any family heirloom or any item of Warren County History. Warren County Administrative Building Early Voting Room, 201 Locust Street, McMinnville. The Cumberland Heights Thrift Store, 123 Old Highway 56...
Grundy County Herald
Education Notes
Jordan McCullough of Grundy County receives academic honors for fall semester 2022 at King University in Bristol, Tenn.
Grundy County Herald
GCHS girls’ basketball struggling after long break
Grundy County had not played a basketball game since Dec. 21 when it hosted Forrest High School last Friday, and Brittany Woodlee’s Lady Jackets are feeling the negative effects of the extended break. Due to the recent holiday vacation and inclement weather last week, the Jackets (8-9, 0-1) have...
Grundy County Herald
BRUCE-O-RAMA coming to The Caverns
Bruce Campbell, best known for his portrayal as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise and the star of many low budget films like Army of Darkness and Maniac Cop, is coming to Grundy County. Campbell brings a 2-in-1 event with a Last Fan Standing game show and Evil Dead 2 movie screening to The Caverns on April 7.
Grundy County Herald
Upcoming Events
Application deadline for the Tennessee Master Gardener Program, a volunteer service program that serves local communities by training, certifying, and equipping volunteers to provide community service through their passion of gardening. Applications and more information can be found at https://tiny.utk.edu/ccmga. Applications are due at the Franklin County Extension Office by Jan. 13. Applicants will be notified of acceptance to the program by Jan. 17. The cost of the program, including educational materials, refreshments, etc. is $150 for the entire 14-week program. Deadline for payment (by mail or in person) is Jan. 20.
Grundy County Herald
Arrest Report
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of Jan. 2-8, 2023. All arrestees are presumed innocent until found guilty in court of law.
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian Remains Critical
Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
Grundy County Herald
gchs
© Copyright 2023 Grundy County Herald, 65 Oak Street Tracy City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Comments / 0