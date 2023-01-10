ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-Year-Old Swept Away in Floods Along California’s Central Coast

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 5 days ago
George Rose/Getty

California firefighters and state police halted a mad dash search around midnight on Monday for a 5-year-old child who was swept away during severe flooding, sinking hopes of a full rescue. The boy and his mother, who worked at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel, were headed to the school on Monday morning when the car got stuck along the San Marcos Creekbed amid torrential rain around 7:45 a.m. Witnesses were able to pull the mother out of car but, in doing so, lost the child, who fell out of the vehicle and was swept downstream, according to the Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department. Seventeen firefighters, a dive team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter spent hours attempting to locate the child to no avail. “Our staff is heartbroken over this tragedy,” said Lillian Larsen Elementary School Superintendent Karen Grandoli to The Tribune . “I guess we’re still hoping for a miracle but it doesn’t look good."

calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Avila Beach woman killed in storm

Officers identified the woman killed by storm waters on Monday as 60-year-old Karen Buccat of Avila Beach. Shortly after noon, Buccat was driving on Avila Beach Drive when flood waters overtook her SUV. She attempted to roll down her electric window, but it was not working, a witness said. Emergency...
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
