The first 30 days in any new job might be challenging. When that position is the mayor of Monteagle, there’s no doubt about it. “It has been going pretty well,” said Maloof. “There’s always going to be a challenge or two. If it was too early, everyone would want to be mayor. I don’t have any complaints. It’s a challenge, for sure. Different people, different personalities, different problems, different everything. You just deal with it.”

MONTEAGLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO