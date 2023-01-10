Rumored QAnon Leader Ron Watkins Is Reinstated on Twitter
The rumored anonymous leader behind the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory has been released from Twitter purgatory. Twitter has reinstated the account of Ron Watkins , administrator of the site 8kun, after permanently banning him after he peddled lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection stoked by QAnon conspiracies. As Twitter under Elon Musk continues its head-first dive into unsuspending just about every banned account—Alex Jones notwithstanding—Watkins’ return aligns with Musk’s own recent foray into co-signing extremist and conspiratorial accounts. The CEO could be in Watkins’ replies tweeting bullseye emojis and “interesting” any day now.
