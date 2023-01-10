Body found outside Downtown Long Beach office building

The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning on the sidewalk just outside of a Downtown Long Beach office building.

Someone found the deceased woman on First Street near the Promenade and called for help around 6:30 a.m., according to the LBPD.

Police do not suspect foul play, according to LBPD spokesman Brandon Fahey, but the coroner’s office will have to determine what caused the woman’s death.

Officers blocked off the sidewalk and surrounded the body with black barriers to block it from view while they waited for a coroner’s van to arrive.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with new information from police that the deceased person is a woman.

