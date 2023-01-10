ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Body found outside Downtown Long Beach office building

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning on the sidewalk just outside of a Downtown Long Beach office building.

Someone found the deceased woman on First Street near the Promenade and called for help around 6:30 a.m., according to the LBPD.

Police do not suspect foul play, according to LBPD spokesman Brandon Fahey, but the coroner’s office will have to determine what caused the woman’s death.

Officers blocked off the sidewalk and surrounded the body with black barriers to block it from view while they waited for a coroner’s van to arrive.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with new information from police that the deceased person is a woman.

Winter shelter fills up amid cold, wet weather; Long Beach tries to add new site

The post Body found outside Downtown Long Beach office building appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor

LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead, floating near Shoreline Village

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found floating in the Long Beach harbor. An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating near Shoreline Village Saturday morning, according to videographers on the scene. Long Beach police and the fire department responded to the area of...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach man dies nearly a month after motorcycle crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 35-year-old motorcyclist died Friday, nearly one month after crashing into a truck while doing a wheelie in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police. According...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Orange County man arrested after father’s body found in home

An Orange County man was arrested after his father was found dead in their shared home in Irvine Saturday. When Bruce Shipper, 69, didn’t show up for work on Saturday, a friend stopped by his home to check on him, but 24-year-old Tyler Shipper “appeared disheveled” and wouldn’t let the friend inside the home to […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
GLENDALE, CA
foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
onscene.tv

Strip Mall Burns In Suspicious Fire

Just before 12:30 Wednesday morning, multiple reports of fire were reported on a strip mall on the 1600 block of West Broadway in Anaheim. Arriving units from Anaheim Fire and Rescue found a unit in a strip mall well involved with fire and smoke showing. Firefighters found someone near the...
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach could give up SERRF revenue as it looks for new options for its trash-burning facility

The City Council could approve a contract amendment with Covanta, which runs its trash-burning facility, that would give it all revenues through June 2024 as the city seeks bidders to develop the site, potentially with an organic waste recycling facility. The post Long Beach could give up SERRF revenue as it looks for new options for its trash-burning facility appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy