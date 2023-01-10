D.L. Hughley Headlines Black Comedians Hosting ‘The Daily Show’ Amid Search To Replace Trevor Noah

D .L. Hughley is set to headline a well-rounded cast of Black comedic royalty to assume the hosting chair of The Daily Show briefly.

According to E! News , Hughley, along with Wanda Sykes and Leslie Jones will be part of the individuals to host the late-night Comedy Central show following Trevor Noah’s departure in December. Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman will also take up guest hosting duties as the show seeks a permanent host later this year.

Jones will begin her stint as Daily Show host starting Jan. 17 and last for one week, followed by Sykes, who will host the week of Jan. 23. Hughley takes the baton from Sykes beginning on Jan. 30, followed by Handler holding hosting duties down the week of Feb. 6 and Silverman rounding out the cast of comedian hosts the week of Feb. 13.

Noah, whose last show was Dec. 8, profusely thanked Black women during his final sign-off.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” Noah began. “There were empty seats, and then I look at this now. I don’t take it for granted ever.

“Special shout out to \Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, ‘Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me, and formed me?’” he shared. “From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well.”

Noah unexpectedly announced in September that he planned to leave The Daily Show .

“My time is up,” Noah told the audience before calling his tenure hosting “one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.” He added: “I feel like it’s time.”

The pandemic may have contributed to Noah’s decision, according to the Hollywood Reporter :

Making the show wasn’t as much fun anymore, either. Pre-pandemic, Noah spent very little time alone in his office during the day. “My previous assistant was always running down hallways trying to find me because I was always in other people’s offices, chatting and laughing and coming up with ideas, and we had these big meetings and everybody was there and I loved it,” he says. “Now, everybody in the building has masks and we’re limited in how many people can be there at a given time and where you can or can’t be, and because I’m the host, I’m in this bubble. They’re all like, ‘He cannot get COVID.’ And so, what was already an isolated experience was exacerbated, and all of these things just add up.”

