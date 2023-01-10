Read full article on original website
Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie
LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
Former Wyoming Running Back Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite
LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming running back Titus Swen is heading to a bowl game after all. The Fort Worth, Texas product officially accepted an offer Wednesday to play in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 28 inside the famed Rose Bowl. Known as one of the premier college football all-star games in the nation, Wyoming has sent five players -- Mike Purcell, Lucas Wacha, Rico Gafford, Nico Evans and Tyler Hall -- to Los Angeles.
UW Starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and Mike Devereaux Headline Boys & Girls Clubs Fundraiser
Two incredible Wyoming athletes are headlining this year's Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle and Auction. Those athletes are University of Wyoming starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and former MLB standout Mike Devereaux. That news comes from a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, who wrote...
Riverton game vs Cheyenne East, CWC home game CANCELED
UPDATE: The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines games against Cheyenne East has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 28th. The schedule for those make-up games is listed below. The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines were scheduled to travel down to Cheyenne East High School today for games at 6 PM and...
Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
Laramie Ranked As One Of The Most Stressed Out College Towns
We don't need to be an ivy league university town to be stressed out and make the list (not that it's something to be proud of or anything). Between exams, heavy course loads, juggling part-time jobs, and other responsibilities, being a college student is not a walk in the park. Especially, with some schools slashing acceptance rates in the wake of the pandemic, students feel the pressure to perform even more.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
City of Laramie Joins Forces for Casper Aquifer Protection Plan Updates
For the first time, the City of Laramie and Albany County are working together, via a Steering Committee, to update and combine the Casper Aquifer Protection Plans with deliberation from Fort Collins-based consulting firm, Stantec. That's according to a recent release by the City of Laramie. The Laramie community has...
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
Aaron Turpen: I Went To The DMV In Cheyenne And It Wasn’t Horrible
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited the Department of Motor Vehicles building here in Cheyenne. It’s now up at the old rest area near the Flying J truck stop and that wrong-way monstrosity of a freeway overpass at exit 7. The DMV is affiliated with neither of those things.
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
High wind watch in effect for this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February
Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
