Did you know? The Rolling Stone was first an Austin newspaper

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When you think of Rolling Stone you probably think of the 55-year-old monthly entertainment publication.

But did you know there was an Austin Rolling Stone first?

The Rolling Stone was a newspaper in 1894-1895 published by O. Henry covering the Austin and San Antonio areas. (Photo courtesy: Austin History Center)

The Rolling Stone was a weekly newspaper published by William Sydney Porter — better known for his pseudonym O. Henry — in 1894 and circulated through Austin and San Antonio, according to the Library of Congress .

The name didn’t produce as much longevity for the paper as it has for the magazine, however.

O. Henry terminated his Rolling Stone just a year later in 1895 then moved to Houston and started a column in the Houston Post, as detailed in the Austin Library’s chronology of O. Henry’s life.

O. Henry and Henry Ryder-Taylor were the sole editors of the paper.

The well-known Rolling Stone magazine was started seven decades later in 1967 and is still in circulation today, plus it has an online platform.

A handful of libraries in Texas are listed on the Library of Congress’s website as still in possession of copies of the Austin Rolling Stone.

