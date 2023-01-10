Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. near Allens Fork Road. Deputies...
Driver taken to hospital after going off West Virginia interstate, crashing into creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A driver was taken to the hospital after going off the interstate and crashing into a creek in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said. The crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m., just off Interstate 77 near the 100 block of Allens Fork Road, according to Sissonville […]
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
WTAP
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
WDTV
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
WTAP
Road closures due to head on collision on Division Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parts of Division Street are closed due to a car crash that occurred Friday afternoon. The driver of one of the vehicles is at Camden Clark in critical condition, according to authorities. The road closure is Camden Avenue to Route 50 exit heading north towards downtown...
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
WDTV
Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning. The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the...
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
WTAP
State Route 68 has reopened following crash
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard the call came in just after 2 PM on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Brush’s Collision Repair on SR 68. One vehicle flipped and crashed into a power pole causing the pole to snap. The...
1 person taken to hospital after Putnam County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12): Putnam County dispatchers say that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. Shamrock Ln. is back open. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the […]
WDTV
Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
WTAP
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
Warning issued after arson in WVU building
MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
Family Of Goats Ravaged By Fast-Moving Maryland Barn Fire
Nearly two dozen goats perished in a massive blaze that burned a Maryland barn to the ground, the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced.In Garrett County, shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, first responders from the Gorman Volunteer Fire Department were called to a Nazelrod Road ho…
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Barbour County Senior Center receives funds for new Meals on Wheels vehicle
The Barbour County Senior Center received a check Friday that will go towards the purchase of a new vehicle for the Meals on Wheels program.
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
