Taylor County, WV

WSAZ

Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. near Allens Fork Road. Deputies...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Road closures due to head on collision on Division Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parts of Division Street are closed due to a car crash that occurred Friday afternoon. The driver of one of the vehicles is at Camden Clark in critical condition, according to authorities. The road closure is Camden Avenue to Route 50 exit heading north towards downtown...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning. The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

State Route 68 has reopened following crash

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard the call came in just after 2 PM on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Brush’s Collision Repair on SR 68. One vehicle flipped and crashed into a power pole causing the pole to snap. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WHITE HALL, WV
WTRF- 7News

Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.  West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WBOY 12 News

Warning issued after arson in WVU building

MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH

