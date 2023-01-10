ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Ridgefield resident Jessica Hay initiated into University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society

Jessica Hay, a native of Ridgefield, was recently initiated into the University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Branchville Teams Up with Prospector Theater for DEIB Lessons

Since the 2018-2019 school year, the Branchville Elementary PTA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Committee has been sponsoring school visits and field trips to the Prospector Theater. Each year, Prospects come to school to visit with second graders to present and talk about how our differences are what make us...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
The Maritime Aquarium to Hold Teacher Appreciation Weekend

Ahead of International Day of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 24, The Maritime Aquarium is holding “Teacher Appreciation Weekend” to thank teachers for all that they do for their students. On Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, teachers and one guest will receive free admission to the aquarium and a 4D movie.
NORWALK, CT
Ridgefield Chorale Awarded Grant from CT Humanities

The Ridgefield Chorale was recently awarded a $6,800 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public. This award launches 2023 with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Taste of Ridgefield Sponsor Spotlight: Fairfield County Bank

Today, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield thanks Fairfield County Bank for their longtime support! The bank has been the Annual Sponsor of Ridgefield Rotary for over 10 years!. This partnership of Caring for the Community since 1871 and Service Above Self has helped Rotary raise over $500,000 to provide scholarships to Ridgefield High School graduates and Community Grants to nonprofit organizations in the area.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Stella Liang of Danbury was named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University

Stella Liang, Danbury was named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University in the Fall 2022 semester. Dean's List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Stella Liang in the Fall 2022 semester.
DANBURY, CT
Wilton residents named to dean's list at Lehigh University

Lehigh University announces Wilton residents who attained Dean's List for Fall 2022. Congratulations to the following Wilton residents:. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. For more than 150 years, Lehigh University...
WILTON, CT
DANCE at Ridgefield Conservatory this winter and put some SPRING in your step!

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance classes for adults, teens, kindergarten, and pre-ballet. Yes, it’s cold outside, so why not DANCE and put some spring in your step?. Executive Director, Amy Piantaggini says, “Join in the fun now! We are about to prepare for our Spring Concert choreography for our May 5 & 6 performance at Ridgefield High School!”
RIDGEFIELD, CT
It’s Maple Season Time at Flanders!

Maple sugaring time, a New England tradition, will be starting soon! Each year Flanders taps and collects sap from hundreds of trees both at the nature center and around Woodbury. We invite anyone with an interest in maple sugaring to attend a virtual volunteer information meeting on Tuesday, January 24...
WOODBURY, CT
Town of Southbury is Hiring Certified Police Officer

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Certified Police Officer. The Town of Southbury is now accepting applications for Certified Police Officer. The Police Officer position involves responsibility for protection of life and property, the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and ordinances and maintaining law and order. Police Officers must use logic, common sense, and their own judgment while acting with and without supervision in emergency situations.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Fred Caruso, 84

Ferdinand "Fred" James Caruso, of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at the age of 84. Fred was born in Clarksburg, WV to Thomas Sebastian and Mary Fragomene Caruso on December 2, 1938. He attended Wheeling College in West Virginia and then enlisted in the Navy serving as an officer, traveling the world. When he returned home, Fred met and married the love of his life, Anna Oliverio, on December 16, 1967. He began a successful finance career at IBM that spanned over forty years, and he valued the many friendships he made.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Main Street Project Enters Final Stages of Completion

New traffic lights and signalization work begin on Sunday, January 15. The final stages of the Main Street Project will begin Sunday evening, January 15. New traffic light poles, wiring, traffic lights, and pedestrian crossing signals will be installed between Governor Street and Prospect Street, including the intersection at Bailey Avenue.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Police Report Vehicle Theft, Suspect Appeared to be Armed

Ridgefield Police report that on January 12, 2023 at approximately 4:43 am, the Department received a call about a stolen vehicle. According to Captain Jeff Raines, the caller stated that his 2017 white Honda Pilot was warming up in his garage on Scodon Drive when it was taken. After checking...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

