hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Jessica Hay initiated into University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society
Jessica Hay, a native of Ridgefield, was recently initiated into the University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in...
hamlethub.com
Branchville Teams Up with Prospector Theater for DEIB Lessons
Since the 2018-2019 school year, the Branchville Elementary PTA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Committee has been sponsoring school visits and field trips to the Prospector Theater. Each year, Prospects come to school to visit with second graders to present and talk about how our differences are what make us...
hamlethub.com
Childhood dream of becoming an educator results in recognition as Seymour Teacher of the Year for WCSU alumna Mallory Knutson
DANBURY, Connecticut. — Ask most elementary schoolers what they want to be when they grow up, and you’re likely to get implausible answers like “superhero.” But if you had asked Mallory Knutson when she was 6 or 7, she would have emphatically told you that she wanted to be a teacher.
hamlethub.com
Danbury resident Thiago DeSousa named to dean's list at American International College
American International College (AIC) student Thiago DeSousa of Danbury Earns Dean's List Honors. American International College (AIC) student Thiago DeSousa, of Danbury, has earned Dean's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. DeSousa is majoring in Economics and Finance. Dean's List honors are awarded to full-time students who have achieved...
hamlethub.com
The Maritime Aquarium to Hold Teacher Appreciation Weekend
Ahead of International Day of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 24, The Maritime Aquarium is holding “Teacher Appreciation Weekend” to thank teachers for all that they do for their students. On Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, teachers and one guest will receive free admission to the aquarium and a 4D movie.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield residents Priya Natarajan and Gabby Puchall named to Lehigh University Dean's List
Ridgefield residents Priya Natarajan and Gabby Puchall were named to Lehigh University Dean's List for Fall 2022. Students at Lehigh University attained Dean's List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chorale Awarded Grant from CT Humanities
The Ridgefield Chorale was recently awarded a $6,800 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public. This award launches 2023 with...
hamlethub.com
Taste of Ridgefield Sponsor Spotlight: Fairfield County Bank
Today, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield thanks Fairfield County Bank for their longtime support! The bank has been the Annual Sponsor of Ridgefield Rotary for over 10 years!. This partnership of Caring for the Community since 1871 and Service Above Self has helped Rotary raise over $500,000 to provide scholarships to Ridgefield High School graduates and Community Grants to nonprofit organizations in the area.
hamlethub.com
Stella Liang of Danbury was named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University
Stella Liang, Danbury was named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University in the Fall 2022 semester. Dean's List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Stella Liang in the Fall 2022 semester.
hamlethub.com
Wilton residents named to dean's list at Lehigh University
Lehigh University announces Wilton residents who attained Dean's List for Fall 2022. Congratulations to the following Wilton residents:. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. For more than 150 years, Lehigh University...
hamlethub.com
UPDATE: Services planned for Ridgefield resident John Scott Moriarty, 52
John Scott Moriarty, 52, of Ridgefield, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. John was the loving husband of Lori (Neill) Moriarty and beloved father of Molly and Brendan Moriarty. John was born on June 11, 1970 in Far Rockaway, NY; a son of the late Thomas and Josephine (Kelly)...
hamlethub.com
DANCE at Ridgefield Conservatory this winter and put some SPRING in your step!
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance classes for adults, teens, kindergarten, and pre-ballet. Yes, it’s cold outside, so why not DANCE and put some spring in your step?. Executive Director, Amy Piantaggini says, “Join in the fun now! We are about to prepare for our Spring Concert choreography for our May 5 & 6 performance at Ridgefield High School!”
hamlethub.com
It’s Maple Season Time at Flanders!
Maple sugaring time, a New England tradition, will be starting soon! Each year Flanders taps and collects sap from hundreds of trees both at the nature center and around Woodbury. We invite anyone with an interest in maple sugaring to attend a virtual volunteer information meeting on Tuesday, January 24...
hamlethub.com
Danbury's Alpha Metalcraft Group Names New Director of Engineering and Program Management
Alpha Metalcraft Group has named Luigi Cazzaniga its Director of Engineering and Program Management. In his role, Cazzaniga will be focused on driving growth in AMG’s core engineering competencies as it pursues new opportunities. Alpha Metalcraft Group, based in Danbury, Conn., is a group of manufacturing businesses that provide...
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury is Hiring Certified Police Officer
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Certified Police Officer. The Town of Southbury is now accepting applications for Certified Police Officer. The Police Officer position involves responsibility for protection of life and property, the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and ordinances and maintaining law and order. Police Officers must use logic, common sense, and their own judgment while acting with and without supervision in emergency situations.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public School Kindergarten Registration Opens January 17
To the parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before January 1, 2024, Kindergarten registration will begin on January 17, 2023. We look forward to partnering with you in your child’s education!
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Fred Caruso, 84
Ferdinand "Fred" James Caruso, of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at the age of 84. Fred was born in Clarksburg, WV to Thomas Sebastian and Mary Fragomene Caruso on December 2, 1938. He attended Wheeling College in West Virginia and then enlisted in the Navy serving as an officer, traveling the world. When he returned home, Fred met and married the love of his life, Anna Oliverio, on December 16, 1967. He began a successful finance career at IBM that spanned over forty years, and he valued the many friendships he made.
hamlethub.com
FREE Movie Weekends Kick Off at Edmond Town Hall (Thanks to Ingersoll Auto!)
The first free movie weekend of the year starts today thanks to Ingersoll Auto of Danbury!. Find out what's on screen January 13-15 on Edmond Town Hall website. And... mark your calendars for February and March free movies!. Thanks to Ingersoll Auto for their generous sponsorship!
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Main Street Project Enters Final Stages of Completion
New traffic lights and signalization work begin on Sunday, January 15. The final stages of the Main Street Project will begin Sunday evening, January 15. New traffic light poles, wiring, traffic lights, and pedestrian crossing signals will be installed between Governor Street and Prospect Street, including the intersection at Bailey Avenue.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Report Vehicle Theft, Suspect Appeared to be Armed
Ridgefield Police report that on January 12, 2023 at approximately 4:43 am, the Department received a call about a stolen vehicle. According to Captain Jeff Raines, the caller stated that his 2017 white Honda Pilot was warming up in his garage on Scodon Drive when it was taken. After checking...
