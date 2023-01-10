Ferdinand "Fred" James Caruso, of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at the age of 84. Fred was born in Clarksburg, WV to Thomas Sebastian and Mary Fragomene Caruso on December 2, 1938. He attended Wheeling College in West Virginia and then enlisted in the Navy serving as an officer, traveling the world. When he returned home, Fred met and married the love of his life, Anna Oliverio, on December 16, 1967. He began a successful finance career at IBM that spanned over forty years, and he valued the many friendships he made.

