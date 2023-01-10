ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Woman sentenced for giving children meth, baths in bleach

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgNT4_0k9jYWia00

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to spend up to two years in jail after police said she gave children drugs and bathed them in chemicals.

Tara Auman was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 1/2 months in jail to be followed by five years of probation, WJAC reported.

Auman was arrested in May and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and corruption of minors, according to The Centre Daily Times.

Police began investigating Auman in early April after receiving a report from Children and Youth Services that she had been smoking methamphetamine and giving drugs to children, WJAC reported. When police spoke to the oldest of four children in Auman’s care, the child said they were “failing school” because they had to stay home to take care of the other children in the home while Auman was “sleeping.”

In an affidavit of probable cause obtained by The Centre Daily Times, Auman was accused of spraying alcohol on two children in her care because she believed “bugs were coming from their bodies,” and one child told a detective that the bathroom smelled “like a pool” during baths. Bellefonte police said in the affidavit that one child told officers they were addicted to meth.

The children in the case wrote written statements that were shared with the court and watched the proceedings from the back of the courtroom, according to The Centre Daily Times.

“We’re all doing much better,” one of the children wrote. “And we got a chance at a life that all kids deserve.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man found guilty of trying to escape courthouse after sentencing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found guilty of attempting to escape custody after being sentenced to time in state prison according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. On January 10, Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse says a jury found Matthew Joseph Cole, 36 from Renovo, guilty on several counts […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for failing to pay tow bill

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
125K+
Followers
146K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy