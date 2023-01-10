ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plainfield, NJ

North Plainfield Library Offerings This Month

By Brenda Nemcek
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ —Looking for something to do? The NP Library has a variety of different offerings this month.

La Biblioteca NP tiene una variedad de ofertas diferentes este mes. ¡Echar un vistazo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H79DZ_0k9jYHiv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEfAJ_0k9jYHiv00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Union County Adds Four Rahway Locations to Veterans Parking Program

RAHWAY, NJ — Of the nine original locations set aside for the Union County Veterans Parking program, only one was in Rahway, in the Memorial Grove Area of Rahway River Park. Now, at the start of 2023, the county has added five new locations, four of which are located in Rahway. The Union County Veterans Parking program, administered by the Union County Office of Veteran’s Services, seeks to raise awareness about the presence of military veterans living in Union County. The parking program designates specific parking spots reserved for veterans who display an official Union County Veterans Parking placard.  The nine original locations are:  Archery Range...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘Becoming Burley’ Takes a Swing and Expands their Business in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The Golf Center at Burley’s kicked off their expansion this weekend introducing the newly renovated, indoor Golf Center.  Are you looking for indoor recreation? Look no further than the Golf Center at Burley’s. It’s more than golf, it is a full scale entertainment center that finally offers what people have been asking for. Something to do.   The Stockton Street complex is getting more ‘Burley’ Located at Stockton Street, the Golf Center is home to an indoor driving range, simulators for top tier courses, chipping/putting greens, a bounce house, pool table, floor games, darts, foosball and a TV lounge where you can...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick Planning to Celebrate MLK Jr. Day With Art, Acts of Service

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The city is planning to use art, music, sports and acts of community service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s what’s on tap on Monday, Jan. 16: Product of the Dream Event Organized by Keith Jones II, who serves as the director of New Brunswick’s Department of Community and Human Services, Monday’s event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trappy Hour, 342B George Street. In keeping with the day’s call to service, the event will include bagging lunches and hygiene kits, fostering community conversation and creating networking opportunities. And, the celebration wouldn’t be complete without some music. For...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Restaurant Week Has Started in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Restaurant week has started in the village with 19 locations offering a special menu or deal to local foodies. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional Italian dinner or looking to celebrate with ice cream, there's something for everyone. TAPinto Ridgewood wants to know what your favorite deal or menu is over the next two weeks. Cast a ballot here for a chance to win a $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant. Restaurant week runs for two weeks, now through January 26. For a complete list of participating locations, visit the Ridgewood Chamber of Commerce's website.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jan 14 Vendor List Announced for Morris County Winter Farmers Market

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Winter Farmers Market is here. The market will take place through April 30. The Winter Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Grow it Green Morristown will take place in the parking lot of the Convent Train Station on Convent Road in Morris Township  The hours are 9:30am - 1pm.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset County Planner Recognized by Colleagues as Best in New Jersey

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Walter C. Lane, director of Somerset County’s Office of Planning, Policy, and Economic Development received the prestigious “Outstanding Professional Planner” award for 2022 from the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association. In awarding Mr. Lane the 2022 Budd Chavooshian Award for Outstanding Professional Planner, the Association selected him from among 2,100 professional planners in New Jersey for his leadership expertise and “unwavering belief in the value of county planning.” Describing Lane as a “champion and change-maker in Somerset County for over two decades,” the association credited him with leading Somerset County to become “the first county in New Jersey...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Recap: Police Blotter, Brearley Grad Named All-American, Retirement from Sheriff K-9 Unit & More

KENILWORTH, NJ - Did you miss this past week's top stories? Catch up on what you missed in the links below. 1. KENILWORTH POLICE BLOTTER: Warrant Arrest, Theft, DWI & More 2. Kenilworth Native & Brearley Graduate Named Second Team All-American by AFCA 3. Kenilworth Native Retires Union County Sheriffs K-9 Unit with Over 25 Years of Service 4. Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery 5. Kenilworth Resident to Participate as Celebrity Pizza Judge in Pizza Bowl 3 6. Basketball Player, 15, Faints, Collapses During Game in Hillsborough 7. Kenilworth Fire Department & Police Department Respond to Kitchen Fire 8. Kenilworth Resident Receives Master’s in Education of Children and Youth with Visual Impairments 9. Kenilworth Welcomes New Fire Chief 10. Kenilworth's 2023 Town Council Reorganization Meeting   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's on TAP this Weekend in Plainfield: Jan. 14-16

PLAINFIELD, NJ — This holiday weekend in Plainfield includes a number of service projects and events that honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can also get your pets licensed, cheer on the boys and girls basketball teams, and more. Where will we see you? SATURDAY Girls Basketball: The Lady Cardinals take on Union Catholic at 11:30 a.m. in the gym at Plainfield High School, 950 Park Avenue. Boys Basketball: The Cardinals follow, taking on Phillipsburg at 1 p.m. Edison's Miracle: The History of the Phonograph — See how phonographs work and be there for a brand-new wax cylinder recording session!...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Residents Whisper About Past Events as Former Fire Chief Emerge Faces Awaits Court Date

NUTLEY, NJ - In December, a sting was set up by OBL Nation involving a person described as a 14-year-old boy to capture child predators. The case resulted in the group recording Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola describing his desire to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old. There was no 14-year-old, the fire chief went to the Walmart in North Bergen and instead met the OBL Nation video crew instead, who then recorded the entire incident up to Meola being met by police outside Petracco's deli.  The YouTube Channel, OBL NATION describe themselves as "Catching Online Predators Nationwide!" Their sting was streamed live Tuesday night Dec. 6...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Downtown Westfield Hires New Executive Director from Plainfield. Is She Ready for The Politics?

WESTFIELD, NJ — The government entity that manages Westfield’s special improvement district has a new leader during a key time for the downtown.  Samantha Horning started in her role as executive director of Downtown Westfield Corporation Jan. 3, the agency announced. Her appointment, which was made by a search committee and without a public vote, follows the departure of the prior director seven months ago to lead another business improvement district. Horning is the Downtown Westfield Corp.'s third new chief executive since 2019.  Asked about the politics of Westfield, Horning was all business. “A big part of our job here is to make the town look...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Kindergarten Registration Will Begin Next Week

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ -- The Hasbrouck Heights School District will open registration for children entering Kindergarten for the upcoming 2023 - 2024 school year. Kindergarten registration will begin on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at both Euclid and Lincoln Elementary Schools. Call the school secretary based upon your residence (Kipp Avenue and north – Lincoln School; Jefferson Avenue and south – Euclid School.) Phone numbers for the school offices' are: Lincoln School – 201-393-8182; Euclid School – 201-393-8176.) Parents will need to complete the registration forms, as well as medical and proof of residency information. A complete list of requirements and forms can be found on the district's website. In Hasbrouck Heights, Kindergarten program is a full-day, 8:20 am until 3:03 pm. A before- and after-school program (KEYS) will be available at an additional cost. The program is only for students who are 5 years old on or before October 1, 2023.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Belmar Time Capsule to be opened in 2072

BELMAR, NJ — Future Belmar residents will get a blast from the past in 2072 when they unveil the Belmar Sesquicentennial Time Capsule, which is set to be displayed at borough hall.  The Belmar Historical Society works hard to preserve documents and artifacts related to Belmar, however worked extra hard last year due to the borough's 150th Anniversary, or sesquicentennial. The all-volunteer society collected various documents, photos, and more to display for the borough's celebration. In addition, they held a "Belmar Day" which entailed several local organizations gathering at the Taylor Pavilion to celebrate Belmar's "birthday."  The historical society isn't done celebrating the borough's...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Winter Birding Day: Explore the Edgeboro Landfill, Community Park, Heavenly Farms, and Beaver Dam Park

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Just sending a reminder that Birding East Brunswick will host their annual winter tour of the township's birding hotspots on Saturday, January 21 starting at 8:00 am, and residents and their families are invited to attend.   Interested birders, photographers, and naturalists should dress warmly and be prepared to drive between locations.  Hiking shoes are recommended, as some paths, especially those at the Edgeboro Landfill, are gravelly. Steve Albert, the founder of this local birding group, will be back to lead the tour. The day will start at East Brunswick Community Park, aka Dallenbach's (park in the big lot after entering from Crystal Springs). From there, the group will visit Heavenly Farms, the Edgeboro Landfill, and Beaver Dam Park. "We'll look for overwintering raptors (Bald Eagles, Harriers), waterfowl, gulls and songbirds," says group leader Katherine Wydner.  There is no fee. This event is sponsored by the East Brunswick Environmental Commission (EC). Want to know what New Jersey winter birds to look for?  Click here.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

January 2023 Where in Wayne Contest Winner Announcment

WAYNE, NJ – Okay, this was our toughest Where in Wayne contest yet. So we promise to make February's contest much easier.  Only one person got this correct, so no need for a random draw. This person will win a $50.00 gift card from Matt Bariso at the Bariso Group. The picture showed a portion of a very unique blue structure that you could see if you were driving along Geoffrey Way, or if you were picking up your kids at the AP Terhune Elementary School. This was an inside shot of this piece of this piece of playground equipment: The one and only person to identify this correctly was: Abbi Emmets. Congratulations! Look for an email from Matt Bariso who will let you know when and where to pick up your prize! A promise from TAPinto that the next Where in Wayne will be a might bit easier.
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Elks Tailgate Highlights: BBQ Alligator, Raffle for Santa

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The only thing missing was the football game; otherwise, the Somerville Elks and their guests had everything covered at their 8th annual Tailgate Fundraiser on Saturday, from a roasted pig, Cajun seafood boil and BBQ alligator to a corn hole tournament, mechanical pig race and an auction for a special appearance by Santa this Christmas. Hillsborough resident Connie McCarthy was the top bidder, pledging $3,500 for the privilege of hosting Santa this Christmas at a private reception for her family, which includes 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchilden. Santa - aka Bruce Wessel - is a Manville resident who has stood in for Santa...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Robbinsville 'State of the Schools' Event to Provide Community Update on the District

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Members of the community are invited to hear first-hand from the Robbinsville School Superintendent about the "State of the Schools" event that will provide an update on the current school year and overall school district.  The Robbinsville "State of the Schools" community event will be held at 7:00 p.m, Thursday, January 19 at the Robbinsville Township High School -- located at 155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Road - in the commons area and auditorium.  This will be the first time that current Robbinsville Township School Superintendent Brian Betze will host the event which has not occurred for several years.  During the evening, Betze will address the community about the "many accomplishments of our district as well as highlight the groups and organizations that support our students and staff." While the band and chorus will perform in the auditorium before and after the speech, clubs and organizations will have tables set up and show off their artwork and student work in the commons area.  The event is free and open to the public. No pre-registation is required. 
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Celebrates Birthday of Rancocas Greenway Visionary Barbara Rich

MOORESTOWN, NJ — The Burlington County community came together this week to celebrate the birthday of Barbara Rich, a dedicated environmentalist who has spent more than 60 years advocating for the protection of Burlington County's natural environment and wildlife.  Rich, a longtime Moorestown resident, is the co-founder of the Rancocas Conservancy Land Trust for the Rancocas Creek watershed, and was also instrumental in Burlington County's vision for the Rancocas Greenway, a collection of more than 1,200 acres of preserved open space and parklands along the Rancocas Creek.  Last September, Burlington County opened the first 4-mile segment of the Rancocas Greenway Trail envisioned to someday...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bengals Wrestling Rallies to Sweep Quad Match and Improve to 9-6 on the Season, as Miller, Marzano, Pipkins, Montalvo, Plummer, Torres, Millan and McCulloch Lead Way in a Busy Week

A night after a one-sided defeat against powerful West Essex, the Bloomfield High wrestling team showed resiliency with a solid effort in a quad match on Jan. 14, defeating North Bergen, 34-33, Morristown, 34-31, and Hackensack, 65-18. Head coach Ryan Smircich's team is 9-6 heading into a match at West Orange, on Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. This will also be the start of a long stretch of road matches for the Bengals. On Jan. 20, the team visits Livingston, at 7 p.m. and on Jan. 21, BHS visits Kearny, at 10 a.m. in a quad match which also includes Belleville...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union's Senator Cryan Named Grand Marshal of the Union County St. Patrick's Day Parade

UNION COUNTY, NJ – State Senator and longtime Union resident Joseph Cryan has been named grand marshal of the 2023 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a notable event on the streets of Union for over 25 years. The parade kicks off on Saturday, March 11, with Cryan leading hundreds of marchers down Morris Avenue in Union.  "I am grateful to the Union County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade for the honor of being the Grand Marshal this year," said Cryan. "I look forward to March11 when we will all celebrate where we came from, the Emerald Isle, and our land of opportunity, the United States of...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Fencers Basralian and Badlani Defend Morris County Tournament Individual Championships

Chatham high school fencers Azniv Basralian and Dev Badlani each defended their individual championships at the Morris County Tournament on Saturday at Randolph High. Chatham HS Girls Fencing - Azniv Basralian Morris County Tournament - Girls Epee Hat Trick: Basralian defeated her squad mate, Bani Sond, in the finals to win the Morris County Girls' Epee Championship. Together with her sister, Lucine Basralian, and Sond they won the Morris County Girls Epee Squad Championship with a combined bout record of 25-2. That record added to the Chatham Team's Sabre Squad Champions and Foil Squad totals earned them their second consecutive Morris County Girls Fencing Team Championship. Chatham HS Boys Fencing - Dev Badlani Morris County Tournament - Boys Foil Hat Trick: Badlani defeated his NJAC rival, Alex Pope, from Randolph in the finals to win the Morris County Boys' Foil Championship. Together with teammates Nate West and Daniel Tam, they won the Morris County Boys Foil Squad Championship with a combined bout record of 24-3. That record added to the Chatham Team's Sabre Squad Champions and Epee Squad Champions totals earned them their fourth consecutive Morris County Boys Fencing Team Championship.
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy