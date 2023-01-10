Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Kilde dominates World Cup downhill in big win over Odermatt
WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — The dominant men’s downhill racer is Aleksander Aamodt Kilde — clearly. Kilde won Switzerland’s marquee World Cup race Saturday by a big margin for his fourth win in six downhills this season.
Kaillie Humphries of US wins 100th major bobsled medal
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. got a milestone medal Saturday, winning a World Cup women’s monobob race for the 100th top-three finish of her career in major international competition. Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career; 60 in World Cups,...
Turkey says Nordic NATO expansion unlikely before June
ISTANBUL (AP) — Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said Saturday. The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.
