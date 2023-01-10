Read full article on original website
Pot of gold or tin cup? Economics of cannabis legalization
Adult possession of marijuana became legal in New York on March 31, 2021, when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Cannabis Law. Upending decades of regulation and law enforcement practice, the law not only legalized possession but created the structure of a new industry dedicated to the production, distribution and possession of cannabis.
NYCC still wants to sterilize Erie Canal embankments
Almost five years to the day after the citizen group Stop the Canal Clearcut was founded, we find ourselves near the end of the legally required environmental review process we started fighting for in December 2017. The final draft of the New York State Canal Corporation’s Embankment Management Guidebook and the manual’s Generic Environmental Impact Statement were released late last month, and NYCC tells us they intend to move ahead with vegetation removal next fall and winter.
