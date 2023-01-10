Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
cbs2iowa.com
MidAmerican announces foundation grants to organizations and communities across Iowa
Des Moines — Friday evening, The MidAmerican Energy Foundation released its third and fourth quarter grants for 2022, awarding grants to 21 organizations and projects across the company’s service area. Company officials say the foundation, which is funded by company shareholders, assists nonprofits and communities served by MidAmerican...
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
cbs2iowa.com
Kirkwood to consolidate Johnson County operations in Fall 2023
Kirkwood Community College announced Thursday that it will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville beginning in the fall of 2023. The institution is also exploring the possibility of expanding its partnership with Iowa City Public Schools...
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
This Town in Iowa Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Iowa, you should add the following town to your list.
From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye Wrestling Club: 12th Annual Arctic Plunge kicks off at Brown Deer Golf Course
Coralville — Thursday night, the Hawkeye Wrestling Club announced they will be hosting their 12th Annual Arctic Plunge fundraiser at the Brown Deer Golf Course. Club staff say the fundraiser provides financial assistance that directly impacts the wrestlers and covers expenses such as:. Domestic competitions. Training camps. Foreign tours.
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
cbs2iowa.com
Elite Casino Resorts commits $500,000 supporting Swarm Collective & UI Athletics
Elite Casino Resorts announced Thursday that the company will be the exclusive casino gaming partner and first corporate partner pledging a $500,000 leadership contribution. The contribution is part of Elite’s Giving Back Program that makes charitable contributions to local nonprofits, fire departments and law enforcement agencies. The Swarm Collective...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
KCJJ
IC bartender accused of serving alcohol after hours
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he served alcohol after hours. Iowa City Police say they were conducting a bar check at Grizzly’s on Highland Court just before 2:30 Wednesday morning when they observed a bartender, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Mims of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community, consuming beer behind the bar. Two patrons were also still reportedly drinking alcoholic beverages despite it being well past 2am.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
KCJJ
UI Hospitals and Clinics performs first implant in Iowa of new silicone artificial iris
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced that they recently performed the first implant of a new silicone artificial iris prosthetic in a patient’s eye. In a release from the Hospital, 68-year-old Larry Molyneaux of What Cheer, Iowa, was injured when a sliver of steel went through his right eye. Using new technology, surgeons performed the implant.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
cbs2iowa.com
Marion therapy dog competes for Pet Partners' Pet of the Year
MARION, Iowa — Pet Partners, a national organization focused on demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, is holding a 2023 Pet Partners Pet of the Year fundraising competition to encourage pets to raise funds and compete to be crowned Pet of the Year. A...
‘Kraken’ variant moves fast, says county health department
There’s a new strain of COVID making news on the East Coast but what do residents of the Quad Cities need to know about XBB.1.5, more commonly known online by the nickname “Kraken”? Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, assures the public that while the virus moves fast, it […]
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location
Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
KCJJ
IC teens accused of stealing running vehicle
Two Iowa City teens face charges that they stole a running vehicle on New Year’s Eve. Police records indicate a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old discovered a work van that had been left running with the keys inside while it was parked at the Westwinds Drive Fareway just before 11:45am.
cbs2iowa.com
University of Iowa Athletics Department: 2023 football season price, parking changes
Iowa City — Friday evening, the University of Iowa (UI) Athletics Department announced the costs of season tickets for the 2023 football season have been reduced from 2022 prices. UI staff say prices for general public season tickets for the seven home games range from $335 to $425 compared...
