ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Kirkwood to consolidate Johnson County operations in Fall 2023

Kirkwood Community College announced Thursday that it will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville beginning in the fall of 2023. The institution is also exploring the possibility of expanding its partnership with Iowa City Public Schools...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
97X

From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Elite Casino Resorts commits $500,000 supporting Swarm Collective & UI Athletics

Elite Casino Resorts announced Thursday that the company will be the exclusive casino gaming partner and first corporate partner pledging a $500,000 leadership contribution. The contribution is part of Elite’s Giving Back Program that makes charitable contributions to local nonprofits, fire departments and law enforcement agencies. The Swarm Collective...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC bartender accused of serving alcohol after hours

An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he served alcohol after hours. Iowa City Police say they were conducting a bar check at Grizzly’s on Highland Court just before 2:30 Wednesday morning when they observed a bartender, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Mims of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community, consuming beer behind the bar. Two patrons were also still reportedly drinking alcoholic beverages despite it being well past 2am.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion therapy dog competes for Pet Partners' Pet of the Year

MARION, Iowa — Pet Partners, a national organization focused on demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, is holding a 2023 Pet Partners Pet of the Year fundraising competition to encourage pets to raise funds and compete to be crowned Pet of the Year. A...
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location

Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC teens accused of stealing running vehicle

Two Iowa City teens face charges that they stole a running vehicle on New Year’s Eve. Police records indicate a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old discovered a work van that had been left running with the keys inside while it was parked at the Westwinds Drive Fareway just before 11:45am.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy