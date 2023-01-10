ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting

Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
bodyslam.net

Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce

Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explains what led to Francis Ngannou being released by the UFC: “He doesn’t want to take a lot of risks”

UFC President Dana White has given his side of the story on Francis Ngannou’s exit. Ngannou was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. He successfully defended the gold against Ciryl Gane back in January 2022, and the talk coming out of that fight, aside from Ngannou’s MCL and ACL injuries, was “The Predator’s” contract status. Ngannou had been vocal about fighter pay and even went as far as to say he’d be content if he had competed under the UFC banner for the final time.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. Temperrr weigh-in results

KSI (175.0) and FaZe Temperrr (175.9) both made weight Friday and will headline the Misfits Boxing 4 card for KSI’s Misfits cruiserweight title at The OVO Arena in London, England. KSI (1-0) will be competing in his third exhibition fight in his boxing career. He last competed this past...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Stephen A. Smith: Dana White should be punished, but can’t decide it himself

Dana White surprised the media with an appearance at UFC Vegas 67 media day this week to address the altercation with his wife from New Year’s Eve. White was caught on video dancing with his wife Anne White in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico before being struck with a slap and retaliating with multiple of his own. The tune didn’t change for the UFC boss on media day, who continued to acknowledge his wrongdoings from his most recent vacation.
MMA Fighting

Video: KSI, Salt Papi knockouts even more impressive from live Misfits Boxing 4 fan angles

KSI and Salt Papi had London’s Wembley Arena rocking after knocking out their opponents. Both social media stars scored impressive knockouts at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London, with KSI making short work of pro gaming star FaZe Temperrr in the main event and Salt Papi picking up the finish of the night earlier with a left hand that took opponent Josh Brueckner clear off of his feet.
MMA Fighting

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 set for UFC 286 in London

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman run it back one more time at UFC 286. Edwards and Usman will clash in a trilogy fight with the welterweight title up for grabs, UFC President Dana White announced at the UFC Vegas 67 press conference on Saturday. UFC With UFC 286 takes place...
MMA Fighting

Curtis Blaydes on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane: ‘It wasn’t based off meritocracy and that’s not a news flash’

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes expects to meet fast-rising title prospect Sergei Pavlovich with Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booked for UFC 285. Blaydes was once a possibility for Jones and got the former UFC light heavyweight champ’s attention by picking Stipe Miocic over “Bones” in a potential matchup. Now, he estimates he’s on a different path, and it’s not one based on his resume.
ILLINOIS STATE
MMA Fighting

FaZe Temperrr expected Dillon Danis to pull out, plans to beat KSI and box Jake Paul next

Dillon Danis withdrawing from a boxing clash with YouTube sensation KSI didn’t surprise many people, including his replacement FaZe Temperrr. Brazilian influencer turned professional boxer Thomas Oliveira, a.k.a. FaZe Temperrr, was scheduled to compete on the same card against a “mystery opponent”, who would only be revealed on fight night. With a faceless foe to prepare for, Oliveira admits he already kept KSI in his mind for Jan. 14.

