D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
Dana White explains what led to Francis Ngannou being released by the UFC: “He doesn’t want to take a lot of risks”
UFC President Dana White has given his side of the story on Francis Ngannou’s exit. Ngannou was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. He successfully defended the gold against Ciryl Gane back in January 2022, and the talk coming out of that fight, aside from Ngannou’s MCL and ACL injuries, was “The Predator’s” contract status. Ngannou had been vocal about fighter pay and even went as far as to say he’d be content if he had competed under the UFC banner for the final time.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. Temperrr weigh-in results
KSI (175.0) and FaZe Temperrr (175.9) both made weight Friday and will headline the Misfits Boxing 4 card for KSI’s Misfits cruiserweight title at The OVO Arena in London, England. KSI (1-0) will be competing in his third exhibition fight in his boxing career. He last competed this past...
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Stephen A. Smith: Dana White should be punished, but can’t decide it himself
Dana White surprised the media with an appearance at UFC Vegas 67 media day this week to address the altercation with his wife from New Year’s Eve. White was caught on video dancing with his wife Anne White in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico before being struck with a slap and retaliating with multiple of his own. The tune didn’t change for the UFC boss on media day, who continued to acknowledge his wrongdoings from his most recent vacation.
MMA Fighting
Video: KSI, Salt Papi knockouts even more impressive from live Misfits Boxing 4 fan angles
KSI and Salt Papi had London’s Wembley Arena rocking after knocking out their opponents. Both social media stars scored impressive knockouts at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London, with KSI making short work of pro gaming star FaZe Temperrr in the main event and Salt Papi picking up the finish of the night earlier with a left hand that took opponent Josh Brueckner clear off of his feet.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 set for UFC 286 in London
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman run it back one more time at UFC 286. Edwards and Usman will clash in a trilogy fight with the welterweight title up for grabs, UFC President Dana White announced at the UFC Vegas 67 press conference on Saturday. UFC With UFC 286 takes place...
MMA Fighting
Video: Salt Papi takes Josh Brueckner off his feet with knockout punch at Misfits Boxing 4
Salt Papi brought the flavor to the ring again. The popular social media influencer scored another impressive knockout win on Saturday at the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Misfits Boxing event Saturday in London, blasting YouTube star Josh Brueckner with a left hand that took him off of his feet in the second round.
MMA Fighting
Umar Nurmagomedov reacts to his cousin and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov stepping away from MMA
Umar Nurmagomedov will seek to remain undefeated when he returns at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday but he’ll also be competing without his cousin and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. After making the transition from fighter to coach and watching his teammates pick up several major championships —...
MMA Fighting
Curtis Blaydes on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane: ‘It wasn’t based off meritocracy and that’s not a news flash’
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes expects to meet fast-rising title prospect Sergei Pavlovich with Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booked for UFC 285. Blaydes was once a possibility for Jones and got the former UFC light heavyweight champ’s attention by picking Stipe Miocic over “Bones” in a potential matchup. Now, he estimates he’s on a different path, and it’s not one based on his resume.
MMA Fighting
FaZe Temperrr expected Dillon Danis to pull out, plans to beat KSI and box Jake Paul next
Dillon Danis withdrawing from a boxing clash with YouTube sensation KSI didn’t surprise many people, including his replacement FaZe Temperrr. Brazilian influencer turned professional boxer Thomas Oliveira, a.k.a. FaZe Temperrr, was scheduled to compete on the same card against a “mystery opponent”, who would only be revealed on fight night. With a faceless foe to prepare for, Oliveira admits he already kept KSI in his mind for Jan. 14.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What in the world is going to headline UFC 285 in March?
We are less than two months away from the UFC’s first U.S. pay-per-view of the year, and as of now, there has not been a main event, or any title fight announced. While the clock is certainly ticking, will the UFC pull a big rabbit out of their hats?
