Hello you wonderful people, it is so good to once again have fights to bet on. The UFC returns from its one month layoff to kickstart the 2023 campaign and while UFC Vegas 67 might not be the best card, it’s still the first fights in weeks and that means it’s time to place some bets! Because this card isn’t particularly good, we’re going with a light menu today, but rest assured that UFC 283 next weekend looks to offer ample wagering opportunities on it.

1 DAY AGO