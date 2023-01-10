Read full article on original website
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’
According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
Francis Ngannou’s head coach ‘optimistic’ Jon Jones fight happens, but ‘50-50’ it takes place in March
Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick is hopeful the UFC can get the massive fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones done for the UFC heavyweight title, but there are still hurdles that need to be cleared for that to happen. From multiple reports and conversations, the UFC is targeting...
Fighters react to Sean Strickland’s short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67
Sean Strickland shook off the doldrums of a decision loss at UFC Vegas 66 with an upset of Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67. Fighting on less than one week’s notice, Strickland still outpaced Imavov, wearing down the Russian fighter for a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46 twice and 48-47. This time, the judges were behind Strickland after a decision loss to one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier that he called a robbery.
Raoni Barcelos thrilled with Umar Nurmagomedov bout at UFC Vegas 67: ‘My career can change with this fight’
Raoni Barcelos has high hopes for the aftermath of his UFC Vegas 67 clash with undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov, which goes down Saturday in Las Vegas. Barcelos, who won a decision over Trevin Jones in his latest UFC bout in October 2022, said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca that he’s ready for the “Khabib-style” grappling the 26-year-old prospect brings to the table.
UFC vet, PFL 2021 champion Antonio Carlos Junior cast for Big Brother Brasil
Antonio Carlos Junior is back on a major Brazilian network for a second appearance on a reality show, this time under a bigger spotlight. “Cara de Sapato” was announced on the celebrity cast of Big Brother Brasil 23, which starts Jan. 16 on Globo. BBB is the most watched reality show in the country for two decades. Recent seasons have amassed numbers around 414 million votes for a single elimination.
UFC Vegas 67 Gambling Preview: Can Nassourdine Imavov keep rolling or will Sean Strickland rebound?
Hello you wonderful people, it is so good to once again have fights to bet on. The UFC returns from its one month layoff to kickstart the 2023 campaign and while UFC Vegas 67 might not be the best card, it’s still the first fights in weeks and that means it’s time to place some bets! Because this card isn’t particularly good, we’re going with a light menu today, but rest assured that UFC 283 next weekend looks to offer ample wagering opportunities on it.
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
From ‘growing up on couches’ to fights at UFC Vegas 67: Coach explains lifelong bond between Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano
Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano always envisioned a time where they could compete on the same UFC card. On Saturday, they will do exactly that in back-to-back main card fights. Ige faces Damon Jackson in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67, while one fight earlier Soriano faces Roman Kopylov in a middleweight clash.
Sean Strickland uses volume striking and relentless pace to beat Nassourdine Imavov in UFC Vegas 67 main event
Taking the UFC Vegas 67 main event on just five days’ notice didn’t stop Sean Strickland from setting a relentless pace and beating Nassourdine Imavov over 25 minutes on Saturday night. In an effort to wash the bad taste of a close decision out of his mouth from...
ONE on Prime Video 6: BJJ champ Garry Tonon blitzes through Johnny Nunez in two minutes
Garry Tonon is back on the winning track. The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion steamrolled through Johnny Nunez on Friday, tapping out the TUF and Bellator veteran with a nasty kimura submission early in their featherweight bout at ONE on Prime Video 6, which took place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks off of UFC Vegas 67 due to Eubanks weight management issues
Sijara Eubanks has lost another fight on the scale. At the Friday’s morning weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 67, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, officials announced that Eubanks has been forced to withdraw from the event due to weight management issues. Her flyweight bout against Priscila Cachoeira has been cancelled.
Heck of a Morning: Would UFC massively suffer if Dana White stepped away?
Dana White spoke with reporters on Wednesday during the UFC Vegas 67 media day to discuss the video where he’s shown slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. While White took ownership for a lot of misdeeds, one thing the UFC president said that stuck out was that the promotion, the fighters, and the business of the UFC would all suffer if White were to be suspended, or ousted from his position. Is that true?
Dana White on Francis Ngannou not signing new UFC deal: ‘I think he doesn’t want to take the risk’
Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion, and in fact is no longer in the UFC. That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who on Saturday confirmed that the promotion failed to come to an agreement with Ngannou on a new contract after he fought out his previous deal with a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. As a result, White said, Ngannou is officially a free agent with the UFC waiving all rights to match any other offers.
A.J. McKee explains re-signing with Bellator over testing open market: ‘Fame don’t pay bills’
Why did A.J. McKee ultimately agree to stay with Bellator?. For the former featherweight champion, that answer is simple. “There’s another million dollars at stake,” McKee said Wednesday on The MMA Hour. “There’s another million dollars [in] the 155-pound division and I’ve been kind of getting my feet wet in it a little bit. So they came with an offer that I just couldn’t refuse.”
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
UFC Vegas 67 bonuses: 4 win ‘Performance of the Night’ including ‘50k’ Dan Ige
There was no “Fight of the Night” awarded at UFC Vegas 67, and finishers picked up the slack with a quartet of “Performance of the Night” bonuses. Four fighters earned additional $50,000 checks for their wins on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with co-main event fighter Dan Ige the highest placed on the fight card to capture a bonus.
Reaction: Francis Ngannou’s free agency, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight, Strickland shines on short notice
Francis Ngannou is officially a free agent, and a new heavyweight champion will be crowned on March 4 as UFC President Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones will return at UFC 285 to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant title in the main event. Additionally, Sean Strickland went out to...
FaZe Temperrr expected Dillon Danis to pull out, plans to beat KSI and box Jake Paul next
Dillon Danis withdrawing from a boxing clash with YouTube sensation KSI didn’t surprise many people, including his replacement FaZe Temperrr. Brazilian influencer turned professional boxer Thomas Oliveira, a.k.a. FaZe Temperrr, was scheduled to compete on the same card against a “mystery opponent”, who would only be revealed on fight night. With a faceless foe to prepare for, Oliveira admits he already kept KSI in his mind for Jan. 14.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 set for UFC 286 in London
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman run it back one more time at UFC 286. Edwards and Usman will clash in a trilogy fight with the welterweight title up for grabs, UFC President Dana White announced at the UFC Vegas 67 press conference on Saturday. UFC With UFC 286 takes place...
