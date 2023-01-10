Read full article on original website
GRPD release victims age, suspect description in fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting on the city's southside Saturday morning, says the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near 1900 South Division. In a press conference held Saturday afternoon, Captain Terry Dixon says officers were patrolling...
Family names man shot, killed in Grand Rapids
The man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning near the club Metro Grand Rapids has been identified by his family.
2 charged in connection to fatal August 2022 shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the August 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown. The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, have each been arraigned on the following charges:. Homicide – Felony Murder.
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
No one injured following apartment building fire in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — No one was injured after an apartment building in Muskegon caught fire Saturday morning, says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department. The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. when the department received calls that people were inside a burning building. First responders arrived to see heavy...
Crash sends two to the hospital, closes intersection
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says two people- including a 9-year-old boy were hospitalized- after a crash in Tallmadge Township.
GRPD: Two suspects charged with August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown
Police say two people have been arrested for the August 2022 murder of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown in Grand Rapids.
Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
Grand Rapids police investigating deadly shooting
Grand Rapids police say they're investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
2 hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash, power lines down in Tallmadge Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people have been left hospitalized after a multiple vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tallmadge Township. The crash also caused power lines to fall, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and...
Family, friends of Kane Coronado still looking for answers 2 months after shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — It's been over two months since the Nov. 1 shooting of Kane Coronado in Wyoming. For Tonya Ferguson, she's frustrated there are still no answers on who killed her grandson. Thanksgiving and Christmas, she says, were difficult. "Everybody is still, you know, hurting and still wondering,...
Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home
A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
Family members ID two daughters killed in murder-suicide
The two girls deputies say were killed by their father near Pullman on Saturday have been identified.
One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
Missing mom of 8 connected to man with ‘murder-for-hire’ history
The mother of eight who disappeared more than a month ago had been dating a man whose criminal record includes a murder-for-hire plot, according to those close to her.
Investigation underway after Mona Shores student allegedly posts photo of gun on Snapchat
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a student at Mona Shores Middle School allegedly posted a photo of a backpack and a gun on Snapchat with the caption, "Big day tomorrow." Mona Shores Public Schools Superintendent Bill O'Brien released a statement about the incident on Wednesday,...
Greenville woman killed in Montcalm County crash
According to troopers, a 54-year-old woman from Greenville was turning onto Wise Road from Youngman Road when her car was hit by a pickup truck.
Power lines down, 2 in hospital after crash near Walker
Two people are in the hospital and power lines were knocked down due to a crash near Walker Saturday night, deputies said.
