Fennville, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 charged in connection to fatal August 2022 shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the August 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown. The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, have each been arraigned on the following charges:. Homicide – Felony Murder.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
PORTAGE, MI
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home

A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
