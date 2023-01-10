Read full article on original website
68 Confirmed Dead After Jet Crashes Into Gorge in Nepal
At least 68 people are dead in central Nepal after a passenger jet with 72 people on board crashed into a gorge near a residential area on Sunday morning. Among the passengers were 15 foreign nationals including four Russians, two Koreans and one passenger each from Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland. The Yeti Airlines jet was flying from the capital Kathmandu to the tourist haven of Pokhara, about 80 miles west when witnesses say it flew low over a heavily populated area and then spun out of control, leaving a massive crater in the ground. At least one infant was confirmed dead in the disaster. Read it at CNN
Poverty in UK could increase death rates during or after pregnancy, warns WHO
The cost of living crisis could exacerbate Britain’s already woeful rates of women dying during and after pregnancy, the World Health Organization has warned, with health inequalities becoming starker as more expectant mothers are plunged into poverty. The UK is falling behind most comparable European countries, as 9.6 mothers...
68 killed after plane crashes near Nepal airport
KATHMANDU, Nepal — At least 68 people were killed on Sunday after a passenger plane crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in Nepal, authorities said. A Yeti Airlines flight carrying 72 people -- four crew members and 68 passengers -- crashed near Pokhara International Airport in the resort town of Pokhara, The Washington Post reported. According to Nepal’s civil aviation authority, at least one of the persons killed was an infant, according to CNN.
