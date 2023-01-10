At least 68 people are dead in central Nepal after a passenger jet with 72 people on board crashed into a gorge near a residential area on Sunday morning. Among the passengers were 15 foreign nationals including four Russians, two Koreans and one passenger each from Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland. The Yeti Airlines jet was flying from the capital Kathmandu to the tourist haven of Pokhara, about 80 miles west when witnesses say it flew low over a heavily populated area and then spun out of control, leaving a massive crater in the ground. At least one infant was confirmed dead in the disaster. Read it at CNN

