Miami, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
FanSided

MLB insider hints Yankees should pursue slugging ex-Braves outfielder

No matter what shenanigans they have planned for the trade deadline, the New York Yankees need a left fielder to open the 2023 season. Anyone not named Aaron Hicks will spark joy, and while Oswaldo Cabrera is a versatile spark, he’s probably best served filling gaps around the infield instead of being bogged down 200 feet away from the action.
BRONX, NY
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
KTLO

Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations

The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash

Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s offseason just got a lot better. Acuña proposed to his girlfriend Maria Laborde on Friday night, and she said yes. The proposal took place at a private event in front of their friends and family, many of whom shared the video on Instagram. Here is one video of the proposal: Acuña got... The post Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt

When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB managers, execs weigh in on rule changes: 'We have to evolve'

While some in baseball take a wait-and-see approach to next season’s rule changes, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is being proactive. The main changes coming in 2023 — a pitch timer, defensive shift restrictions, larger bases and a limit on pick-off attempts — are being implemented in an effort to speed up pace of play, increase action and promote athleticism.
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Lucas Giolito avoid arbitration with $10.4M deal

The White Sox and right-hander Lucas Giolito have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.4M deal, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Giolito, 28, was a 16th overall pick of the Nationals and a highly-touted prospect in his time there. He struggled a bit in his 2016 major league debut, though he was only in his age-21 season. Nonetheless, the Nats flipped him to Chicago as part of the Adam Eaton trade.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Chicago

As Cubs Convention returns, hopes are high for improvement this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two years off, the Cubs Convention is back and packed with fans at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.Cubs fans are hoping the team is back to competing for at least a playoff spot - and maybe even more.Lots of familiar Cubs faces were on hand as the convention kicked of Friday, and some of the new guys as well – including the Cubs' biggest free agent signing, Dansby Swanson at shortstop.Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer is pretty pleased with what the Cubs accomplished this offseason. But it's more about what happens once the season starts."All...
CHICAGO, IL

