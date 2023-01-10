ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June. Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the […]
SHIPROCK, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Shiprock, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Monument Valley H.S. basketball team will have a game with Shiprock High School on January 12, 2023, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SHIPROCK, NM
ksjd.org

Ute Mountain Ute Tribe plans to improve food options in Towoac

The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe is seeking to address the high rates of obesity and diabetes found in and around Towaoc by providing residents with fresh, healthy food options. The tribe held a meeting on Monday devoted to plans for the construction of a new grocery store and adjacent workforce center.
TOWAOC, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy