Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
NME
Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes win criticised by mother of serial killer’s victim
Evan Peters’ win at the Golden Globes 2023 for the controversial Netflix hit series, Dahmer, has been criticised. Peters picked up the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the infamous American serial killer. However, the actor’s lauded performance as Dahmer has caused consternation among many since it arrived on the streaming service in 2022.
Jet Li Landed ‘The Matrix’ Role After an Iconic A-Lister Rejected Seraph
'The Matrix Reloaded' directors thought they had found the perfect person to play Seraph in Jet Li, but it was more complicated than they realized.
NME
Watch the trailer for the final season of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’
Wu-Tang Clan have shared a trailer for the final season of their biographical drama series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is set to air on Hulu in just over a month. Created by Wu-Tang member RZA in tandem with screenwriter Alex Tse, the show was initially pegged as a 10-episode miniseries, chronicling the earliest days of the legendary rap collective. Airing in late 2019, it was an immediate smash-hit, and a second season was greenlit to stream in 2021.
NME
‘Heartstopper’ star Sebastian Croft responds to backlash over involvement with ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft has addressed his role in the controversial Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy. It was announced last week that Croft would be voicing one of the two playable characters in Hogwarts Legacy, an action role-playing game published by Warner Bros. under its Portkey Games label, alongside Amelia Gething. Simon Pegg was confirmed to play Hogwarts’ headteacher.
NME
Netflix’s American remake of hit Korean drama ‘Crash Landing On You’ could have a sci-fi concept
Netflix’s American remake of hit romance Korean series Crash Landing On You could have a sci-fi concept. The potential concept was revealed in a New Yorker profile of Netflix’s global head of television, Bela Bajaria, published earlier this week. The story chronicles a conversation between Bajaria and the streaming service’s head of drama development, Jinny Howe, about an American remake of the hit K-drama, which was first reported two years ago.
