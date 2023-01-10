Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Historical Association’s winter lectures return in February
A common thread that binds the three talks selected for this year’s LCHA Winter Lecture Series is that each speaker has delved deeply into Maine history to learn about certain communities of its people and the influences that shaped them. These stories are dramatic, intriguing, and surprising. The talks...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Region Y-Arts delights in ‘Xanadu JR’
A love story involving a Greek Muse who comes to life out of a mural and a down on his luck artist in 1980s Venice Beach, California. That’s the premise of “Xanadu JR.” performed by Boothbay Region Y-Arts performers at the Lincoln Theater Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Taking care of town business
Before we get too far along into the new year, let’s spend a few moments considering some unfinished Wiscasset business from last year and years past. Maybe 2023 will be the year of taking care of business. We’ll start on Main Street where I’m glad to see that reconstruction...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb considering ‘before- and after-’ school program
Edgecomb is taking a page out of Georgetown Central School’s lesson plan. On Jan. 9, Edgecomb school officials announced a pilot project to introduce a before- and after-school program. The pilot program would be for two weeks and is based on one established in Georgetown last year. “It’s been...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, of East Boothbay died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna’s next Ben Brook bridge to get $570K from fed omnibus deal
Alna’s project to replace a 1955 bridge at Ben Brook on Egypt Road is getting $570,000 from the Omnibus bill President Joseph Biden signed this month, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri announced Jan. 11. He said the award follows other efforts in which the town won a $125,000 Department of...
