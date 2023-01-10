'Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Fired From Bravo Series After 8 Seasons: Report

mega

Kathryn Dennis has been axed from Southern Charm . According to an insider, Bravo fired the longtime cast member after eight seasons on the show.

“I know Bravo didn’t offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has, they finally get sick of it,” the source alleged. “She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot.”

“She treats people like they are beneath her,” the insider close to production dished about her difficult behavior. “She can’t stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her.”

Despite being let go, Dennis, whose screen time significantly declined during Season eight following her break up with Chleb Ravenell , has people behind the scenes worried about what the future holds for her.

“I know she’s had money issues , and now I don’t know how she’s going to work. She’s never had a job,” the source continued about the reality star. “I’m worried for her, but maybe this is a wake-up call.”

The South Carolina native first joined the show in 2014 when she was only 21 years old. She later welcomed two children , daughter Kensington “Kensie,” 8, and son St. Julien “Saint,” 7, with much-older costar Thomas Ravenel , who is currently 60.

The former couple's endless romance woes and nasty custody battle played out on the series after the disgraced politician was awarded temporary sole custody of their two kiddos in February 2021. Ravenel requested to change their original 50/50 custody court agreement, citing Dennis' alleged drug abuse and neglect. The mother-of-two was given supervised weekend visits.

Bravo fans were outraged by Dennis' firing, with one writing on Instagram, “I won’t be watching if Kathryn is gone."

More viewers chimed in, adding, “Without Kathryn there would be no Southern Charm . Last season the only good parts were her and Madison [LeCroy] ,” and an additional user penning, “There really is no show without her."

