STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team fell to #2 UW-River Falls Saturday afternoon 3-1, giving the Falcons a sweep of the two-game series. After dropping to the Falcons 4-2 Friday, the Pointers sought redemption on Saturday. The first period was scoreless, but the Falcons got two goals in the second frame. UWSP got a big goal from Maddie Andrie in the early stages of the third period. However, a costly turnover while on a power play gave River Falls a short-handed goal as the Falcons went on to win 3-1.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO