Related
Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget. After some brief introductory comments by the...
Lakeside Recovery to reopen at North Central Health Care
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeside Recovery in Wausau is a residential treatment that helps people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. North Central Health Care is bringing it back after three years. The program shut down in 2020 when they could no longer do group sessions and needed the space for COVID-19 patients.
Wausau to receive 2023 Audrey Nelson Award for property redevelopment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has been chosen to receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue into the Ross Avenue Apartments. The city will be recognized at the NCDA’s winter...
Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
Wausau city leaders celebrate clean water, reflecting on PFAS challenge 1 year after telling the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau announced its municipal drinking water is “PFAS free,” after its new water treatment facility came online with new mitigation systems. It comes nearly a year after another announcement, sharing that all of its municipal wells had levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above recommended state standards at the time.
Rhinelander PIE launches 2023 golden apple award program
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - To recognize innovation and professionalism in local educators, Rhinelander Partners in Education has launched the 2023 Golden Apple Award program. “The work our educators do in our community is critically important. Seeing our teachers work, providing the best possible opportunity for all our children, does not go unnoticed. The hard work, dedication, and innovation exhibited needs to be recognized,” said Amy Vanney, Rhinelander PIE Board President.
Wisconsin GOP leader proposes flat income tax; Evers opposes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate proposed implementing a flat 3.25% income tax rate on Friday, a plan that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block saying it benefits the wealthy over the middle class. The conflict comes as both sides say they want...
Wisconsin Brass Quintet to perform in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Arts Council of South Wood County said it’s proud to present the Wisconsin Brass Quintet will perform on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids located at 1801 16th St. South. Regarded as one of the “superb...
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
Area football programs could see drastic changes with WIAA conference realignment proposal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Conference Realignment Task Force convened Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified football-only realignment plans and met Friday to finalize recommendations to advance to the Board of Control. The notable local takeaways from the current list of proposals include the Valley...
Willow Springs offers sleigh rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids. “There’s a lot of older folks that have...
Wausau Cyclones to host corgi races in upcoming home game
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones are bringing corgi races to their home game on Jan. 21st at 7:10 p.m. The corgi races will take place during the first and second intermissions of the game and will feature a total of 30 corgis from northcentral Wisconsin and beyond. “Our...
Pacelli co-op grabs win over Chequamegon, Mosinee boys hoops drops to Kaukauna
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pacelli co-op hockey team showed out Saturday afternoon, toppling the Chequamegon co-op 9-0 in Stevens Point. Pacelli came out swinging with three first-period goals, two from Elijah Robinson. They’d only grow that lead from there, going on to win the game 9-0. Pacelli is next in action Tuesday at Sauk Prarie. Chequamegon heads to WSFLG on Tuesday.
Jim Hagen named 2022 NewsChannel 7 Football Coach of the Year
COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second straight year, Colby’s Jim Hagen was named the NewsChannel 7 Football Coach of the Year, as voted on by the coaches of north central Wisconsin. Hagen was tasked with leading a program coming off a state championship losing a number of seniors....
First Alert Weather: Messy weather on tap for Monday into early Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An active weather pattern will return to the Badger State in the new week. First up is a mixed bag of precipitation Monday & Tuesday, then a possible winter storm that could produce snow in parts of the region later in the week. There was some...
First Alert Weather: Searching for weekend sun, risk of wet weather Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday finished off the week with lots of clouds in North Central Wisconsin. There is hope for a bit of sun for the first day of the holiday weekend, but as we roll toward MLK Day on Monday, some rain is likely. Clouds are going to...
UWSP women’s hockey falls to #2 River Falls
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team fell to #2 UW-River Falls Saturday afternoon 3-1, giving the Falcons a sweep of the two-game series. After dropping to the Falcons 4-2 Friday, the Pointers sought redemption on Saturday. The first period was scoreless, but the Falcons got two goals in the second frame. UWSP got a big goal from Maddie Andrie in the early stages of the third period. However, a costly turnover while on a power play gave River Falls a short-handed goal as the Falcons went on to win 3-1.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine cameo Saturday, umbrella weather Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The middle of January will not resemble what is typically going on weather-wise for North Central Wisconsin. Instead of being in the middle of a cold snap, relatively mild conditions continue. Clouds will be more common for the holiday weekend with a good risk of light to moderate rain on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Chilly Friday the 13th, warming trend ahead brings next weather maker
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures have taken a tumble with a slight wind chill making a return for Friday the 13th. Possible sunshine for the day with additional rounds for sunshine Saturday. A warming trend starts over the weekend through the first part of the upcoming work week. Our next weather maker will feature mostly rain showers Monday.
