Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. Police say multiple neighborhoods in the city were hit. Police are investigating who stole them or if they are all connected. Catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem for communities all...
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge
A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for violent murder of Middletown woman
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was convicted in the horrific murder of a 29-year-old woman on Friday. The Department of Justice announced Friday Cornel Myers, 39, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the violent murder of a woman he was dating in September 2018. According to evidence presented in trial, […]
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired on Willimantic Street Sunday Morning: Police
Willimantic police are investigating after shots were fired on Ash Street early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Ash Street and Whittmore Street and Ash Street and North Street, according to police. Detectives were able to find evidence of a crime scene in those areas,...
trumbulltimes.com
Middletown man sentenced to 57 years in Hartford teacher's murder
MIDDLETOWN — A local man has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the murder of a Hartford teacher at her home in Middletown four years ago, state officials said. In November, a state jury convicted 39-year-old Cornel Myers of murder in the 2018 slaying of Danielle Fasciocco, a fifth-grade teacher at the Betances STEM Magnet School in Hartford. Myers was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Vernon D. Oliver in Middletown, the state Division of Criminal Justice said in a news release.
Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say
A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal. Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Body cam video shows officer shooting suspect who allegedly stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed it into diner
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting in Bristol.
NBC Connecticut
Middletown Man Sentenced to 57 Years in Prison for Brutal Death of Woman He Dated
A Middletown man was sentenced to 57 years in prison for the brutal murder of a woman he briefly dated. Cornel Myers appeared in court Friday for sentencing, with the judge telling the courtroom it was one of the most violent murders he has seen in all of his career.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest
#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
Waterbury, CT police officer fired for conduct with woman when directing traffic
A Waterbury, Connecticut police officer has been fired for his conduct with a woman while directing traffic last month during a traffic stop.
darientimes.com
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
Suspect charged for New Haven City Hall vandalism
A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Family of 2014 Springfield murder victim demands justice as suspect still awaits trial
The family of TayClair Moore is demanding accountability in the 2014 murder case, saying her alleged killer should be brought to trial. The Hampden County District Attorney's office confirms Frederick Pinney still faces a murder indictment but he is out on bail.
Dangerousness hearing held for suspect that allegedly grabbed Springfield officer’s firearm
A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect that allegedly grabbed a Springfield officers gun and shot himself in the hand.
East Hartford woman said she was shot after leaving suspect
EAST HARTFORD — The woman who was shot Wednesday in a domestic violence incident in a home on Lafayette Avenue told police before going into surgery at Hartford Hospital that she and the shooting suspect had been living apart for three days, and he had called her to come gather belongings.
