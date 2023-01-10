Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Practicing Sunday
Tarasenko (hand) practiced with the Blues on Sunday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. While it doesn't seem like Tarasenko's return is imminent, he appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery after being placed on IR on Jan. 2. The 31-year-old winger has 10 goals and 19 assists in 34 games this season. Tarasenko could rejoin the Blues later this month.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Reaches deal for 2023
Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's finally the first year of arbitration eligibility for Arozarena, who burst onto the scene for Tampa Bay in 2020 with a .377 average and 10 homers during the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .263/.327/.445 slash line with 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 32 stolen bases in 153 games last season.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Inks deal for 2023
Varsho agreed to a one-year, $3.05 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Recently acquired by the Blue Jays from the Diamondbacks, Varsho was able to come to terms with his new team in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 26-year-old had a .235/.302/.443 slash line with 27 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 151 games last season, and he's expected to open 2023 as Toronto's primary left fielder.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Back with Pirates on one-year deal
McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, isn't that fun? McCutchen reached superstardom in Pittsburgh, winning the National League MVP award in 2013 and finishing in the top five in voting four straight years. He's 36 now and coming off a career-low .700 OPS, but he nonetheless instantly becomes one of the Pirates' better hitters and provides some leadership. This should also offer him a chance to play every day, an opportunity he wouldn't necessarily have received elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies two assists
Zuccarello posted two assists and two shots in the Wild's 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday. Zuccarello picked up assists on Sam Steel's game-winning goal, as well as Kirill Kaprizov's empty-net goal. This performance gives Zuccarello multiple points for the first time in five games and extends his point streak to two games. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 17 goals and 43 points in 39 games.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Ruled out for wild-card round
Mostert (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Mostert will be sidelined by the broken thumb he suffered in the Week 18 win over the Jets. Miami will roll out a shorthanded offense against the Bills, with third-stringer Skylar Thompson under center. Jeff Wilson figures to lead the backfield in Mostert's absence, with Salvon Ahmed spelling him. Mostert's absence also creates a vacancy at kick returner, which could be filled by Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill or Cedrick Wilson (hip/groin).
CBS Sports
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Agrees to contract with Nats
Finnegan signed a one-year, $2.325 million contract with the Nationals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports. Finnegan collected 11 saves for the Nationals last season, posting a 3.51 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 66.2 innings along the way. He is likely the favorite to open 2023 as the club's closer, although the leash wouldn't figure to be long.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Settles for $4.2 million
Cooper agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Cooper played in a career-high 119 games last season and had a .261/.337/.415 slash line with nine home runs and 50 RBI. The 32-year-old should be Miami's Opening Day starter at first base and is entering his final year before free agency.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reaches deal for 2023
Adames agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Adames made $4.6 million last season and will receive a sizable raise for 2023, which is his penultimate year before free agency. The 27-year-old had a .238/.298/.458 slash line with 31 home runs and 98 RBI last season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially ruled out
Jokic (wrist) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers. Jokic has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right wrist injury, as expected. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are in line to receive increased roles in the superstar big man's absence, with Jamal Murray (ankle) likely to take over the offensive workload. Jokic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Orlando.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Avoids arbitration with Rays
Beeks signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The left-hander was excellent for the Rays last season, holding a 2.80 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 61 innings. The Rays like to use Beeks as an opener sometimes and he also has the ability to go multiple innings, if needed.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 40 points
Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks. Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player, but for anyone punting points, he should not be a prime target.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Reaches deal with St. Louis
Knizner agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Knizner appeared in a career-high 97 games last season and had a .215/.301/.300 slash line with four home runs and 25 RBI. He'll remain the No. 2 catcher despite the retirement of Yadier Molina since the Cardinals signed Willson Contreras in free agency.
CBS Sports
D'Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have 'registered interest' as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
NBA trade season is about to start heating up. The deadline is less than a month away (Feb. 9), and one name you can always count on hearing in the swell of speculation is D'Angelo Russell, who seemingly lives in a trade-rumor duplex next to Myles Turner. Here we go...
CBS Sports
Giants' Micah McFadden: Works up to big role as rookie
McFadden finished the regular season with 59 tackles (36 solo), including two sacks, and forced one fumble over 17 games in his rookie campaign. While McFadden played in every game for the Giants this season, there was a three-game stretch between Weeks 5 and 7 during which he logged a combined four defensive snaps. However, the rookie out of Indiana subsequently displaced Tae Crowder as a starter and played at least 40 percent of New York's defensive snaps in every contest from Week 8 onward. McFadden tallied at least seven tackles in three of his final six contests to gain momentum heading into the playoffs, and he appears to have worked his way into the team's future plans with his solid campaign.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mike Ford: Inks minor-league contract
Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday. It's unclear whether he's received an invitation to major-league spring training, although it seems likely. Ford saw brief action in the majors with four different teams in 2022 -- with the Mariners being one of them -- and had a .615 OPS with three homers over 149 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Angels' Griffin Canning: Avoids arbitration with Angels
Canninga and the Angels agreed on a one-year, $850,000 contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Canning will avoid the arbitration process with the Angels after the two parties were able to strike a deal Friday. The right-hander missed the 2022 campaign while rehabbing a stress fracture in his lower back and he'll have a shot at returning to the Angels' rotation in 2023. Canning owns a career 4.73 ERA over three seasons with Los Angeles.
