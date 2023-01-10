James Cameron Stresses O.J. Simpson Was Never Cast as Terminator, Studio Exec’s Pitch Was Instantly Rejected: ‘That’s a Bad Idea’

Read full article on original website
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Niecy Nash Is Our Style Goals In A Custom Jason Wu Gown
Niecy Nash took to Instagram to show off her stylish, custom Jason Wu gown that was everything!
Critics Choice Awards red carpet: Hollywood fashion wins big at 28th annual show honoring best in film and TV
Austin Butler and "Elvis", Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "Abbott Elementary" nominated at Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler in LA.
Quinta Brunson Embraces Dramatic Tulle in Mermaid-Style Gown at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Quinta Brunson embraced a dark-toned look for her arrival to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. To the red carpet, Brunson wore Robert Wun from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Brunson‘s gown was adorned in black tulle-like detail on her collar, sleeves, train and bodice. It had sheer, sparkly material around her torso and skirt. The gown was formfitting and had a mermaid-style fit. More from WWDLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at...
SFGate
‘The Price We Pay’ Review: Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff Get a Grisly Surprise at an Isolated Ranch
Genre fans will get their money’s worth from “The Price We Pay,” a violent and grisly crime-horror-action outing with no pretensions of being anything else. What this tale of crooks holed up at a lonely farm with a hideous secret lacks in originality it makes up for with energetic direction by Ryuhei Kitamura (“Midnight Meat Train”), excellent practical gore effects and strong performances by a quality cast including Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumbado. The kind of no-nonsense exploitation film that once had ’em hootin’ at the grindhouse, VOD-available “Price” will be released on limited screens by Lionsgate on Jan. 13.
SFGate
Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98
His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
