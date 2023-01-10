Former NBA Player Fired Back At Michael Jordan’s Trash Talk: "You Had My Poster Up In Your Room In College, So Whatever I Was Doing Back Then, I Was Doing Right!"

Michael Jordan once tried to bark at a retired player and received a huge comeback.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan has many stories about his trash-talking skills, as he was one of the most competitive players in NBA history. The six-time NBA champion was always trying to take advantage of everything he could, including mind games. He was an expert at it, and many rivals suffered from that.

Even his teammates had to go through a lot to make sure they were playing at the level Jordan wanted them to play. MJ said that was his style of leadership, and nobody can deny it didn't work. But still, being an extremely competitive person, MJ never took things without seriousness, and whenever he felt he could trash-talk people, he did it.

Not everybody could stand up against him, though, as Steve Kerr did when Michael punched him or when Robert Parish asked the GOAT not to mess with him . But, besides his two former teammates, one of Mike's favorite players growing up also told him some truths that MJ couldn't deny.

Michael Jordan Was Shut Down After He Tried To Trash Talk One Of His Favorite Players

During a recent appearance on fubo Sports' “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas,” former Milwaukee Bucks star Marques Johnson was asked by his son Josiah about the fact that Michael Jordan really respected his game, as to what Mr. Johnson said he used that to his favor when Mike tried to bully him.

Johnson explained that during the Space Jam shooting, where many players gathered to play some pickup games , he was there, taking some of that action. During one of his runs, he tried to dunk the ball, and MJ was ready to let him know, but Marques had the perfect response.

"At the end of the run I like did a little dunk, so Michael Jordan said, 'hey, old man, don't be trying to dunk, that wasn't part of your game, that wasn't part of your game.' I was like, 'man, whatever I was doing, you had my poster on your wall in college. So I was doing something right.' He goes like, 'ok, you got me there, you used to be my favorite player. I just to love your game.'"

It's not easy to have a response against Michael Jordan, as he always would try to make people pay for that, but Johnson actually had it, and MJ didn't have more choice than to agree with him.

Jordan was inspired by several players growing up, including Julius Erving, but Johnson was also a part of that group, and he takes the most pride in that.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.