Mark Cuban’s Had Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife

Mark Cuban didn't hesitate when talking about his love for Luka Doncic and his love for his wife.

Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals.

Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors stopped the Mavericks in 5 games. Still, many people saw that with the right players around him, Luka could make wonders for the Mavericks. The offseason was bad for Dallas, as they couldn't make any big moves and lost Jalen Brunson, who joined the New York Knicks.

Still, the Mavericks know that Luka is the present and the future of the team and they want to give him everything to keep the Slovenian player happy. They are so high on the guard that even Mark Cuban said that he would leave everything behind if that means keeping Luka on the roster.

Mark Cuban Has His Goals In Life Pretty Clear

Back in 2020, he made a bold claim about Luka Doncic , comparing the 2023 MVP candidate to his wife, and picking the former No. 3 overall draft pick. If he had to choose between Doncic and his wife, Tiffany Stewart, he wouldn't hesitate and go with the guard.

"If I had to choose between my wife and keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyer's office prepping for a divorce," Cuban was quoted saying.

Luka keeps doing incredible things for the Dallas Mavericks, even becoming the only good thing they have for showing this season . The Slovenian superstar has improved his level every season and even though the Mavs appear to be worse this season, he's keeping them afloat. They're yet to win a game where Luka doesn't play, which explains how crucial he is for this team. That said, you can see why Cuban would choose his franchise over his marriage.

