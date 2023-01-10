Festival of Chocolate Returns to Fairchild

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will welcome guests to celebrate all things chocolate at the sixteenth annual Festival of Chocolate January 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Taste your way through chocolate confections, decadent desserts, chocolate and wine pairings, and savory bites, all while enjoying entertainment, activities, classes, lawn games, and demonstrations. Indulge in chocolate pairings with wine and spirits that will unlock flavors and delight your palate.

The lineup of chocolatiers and treat purveyors includes: Circus Eats; Romanticos Chocolate; Key West Sweets; Kakao Zon; Palato Hand-Crafted Chocolate; Go Dark Chocolate; Oh My Gosh Bridadeiros; Club Chokolate; Castronovo; and Cao Chocolates.

The weekend’s sweet events will include a Pairing Parlor, Club Confection, Spa Chocolát, The Chocolate Challenge, giant lawn games, story times, a ride on the Chocolate Express, and more. For more information about the festival’s activations, click here .

Admission is free for members; $24.95 for adults; $17.95 for seniors; $15.95 for students with ID; $11.95 for children aged 6-17; and free for children aged 5 and younger.

