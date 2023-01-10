Rome City Commission approves $400K purchase of 47 acres of land on Riverside Parkway

The blue highlighted area shows the portion of land off Riverside Parkway approved for purchase by the Rome City Commission during their Jan. 9 meeting. Rome Floyd GIS

The City of Rome is purchasing 47 acres of land on Riverside Parkway that could be used as a site to remove chemicals from the city’s drinking water and potentially for a public safety headquarters in the future.

The property is located east of 10 acres the city owns between the Floyd County Division of Family and Children Services and the senior center. It backs up to Riverside Industrial Boulevard.

“It’s two parcels currently owned by Environmental Rehab, LLC,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich. “The purchase price is $400,000.”

The combined value of the two properties was approximately $250,000 in 2020, according to property tax records.

A likely use for the property is to house a new reverse osmosis facility for the water department.

Officials said the filtration system to remove toxic chemicals from Oostanaula River water might be cheaper, and would probably be much less complicated, if a new facility is constructed down the hill as opposed to converting the existing facility.

The City of Rome filed a civil lawsuit in 2019 against several chemical and carpet manufacturers in Dalton, including 3M, seeking to recover the costs of filtering per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, and other chemicals from its drinking water supply.

Rich added that he is still in the process of seeking a new home for the Rome Police Department, which will be moving out of the joint law enforcement center as part of an agreement for the distribution of local option sales tax funds.

When asked if Riverside Parkway could be an option, Rich said he would not rule it out.

There are also possible plans for an adjoining piece of city-owned property: Relocation of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department headquarters. It’s being pitched as a potential special purpose, local option sales tax project.

During a city commission planning retreat in November, Fire Chief Troy Brock presented an artist’s rendering of the proposed building, which would also house administration and a fire history museum.

The drawing shows the museum with an arch that replicates the one at the firefighter’s memorial near Rome’s City Hall.