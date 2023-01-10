ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I revealed my Taliban kill count to heal myself and help others, says Prince Harry

By Alice Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
PRINCE Harry has hinted he has no regrets about revealing his Taliban kill count - despite being accused of putting British troops at risk of revenge attacks.

The Duke of Sussex exclusively told PEOPLE that he opened up about killing 25 militants during his time in Afghanistan in an attempt to "heal" himself and help others.

Prince Harry has said he revealed his Taliban kill count to 'heal' himself Credit: Jemma Jones/People Magazine
The Duke of Sussex discussed his combat tours in his new book Credit: AP:Associated Press
Autobiography Spare hit the shelves today Credit: EPA

He was heavily criticised for potentially betraying comrades he fought alongside, with retired military officers suggesting he had undermined their personal security as well as his own.

But the prince has since defended his words, insisting it's important for soldiers to discuss the "parts of service that haunt us".

Speaking to Erin Hill, Harry said: "There's truly no right or wrong way to try and navigate these feelings, but I know from my own healing journey that silence has been the least effective remedy.

"Expressing and detailing my experience is how I chose to deal with it, in the hopes it would help others."

But the 38-year-old, who described himself as "the best solider I was trained to be", said he doesn't know if he will ever "fully reconcile the painful elements of being at war".

Harry's military career lasted 10 years and included two deployments to Afghanistan - in 2007 and 2008, and again in 2012 to 2013.

While working as an Apache helicopter pilot during the second, he flew on six missions that resulted in Taliban deaths.

The prince says that he did not think of the 25 as "people" but rather "chess pieces" that had to be taken off the board.

He also saw the insurgents he killed as "baddies eliminated before they could kill goodies", he writes.

Soldiers do not usually know how many enemies they have wiped out, but Harry alleges he watched nose-cam footage of each of his kills when he got back to base.

"My number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he says.

'REKINDLE JIHADIST ANIMOSITY'

Harry was deployed as a forward air controller in the Helmand province during his tour in 2007.

He was "very proud" to serve there for more than two months before his location was leaked.

He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant with the Household Cavalry on in April 2008 then retrained as a helicopter pilot in the Army Air Corps.

Harry returned to Afghanistan in 2012 as a co-pilot and gunner at Camp Bastion for 20 weeks before leaving the military in March 2015.

He said at the time that killing insurgents was part of his job, and that "we take a life to save a life".

Security experts said the duke's service already makes him a top target for kidnapping, terrorism and a range of other threats.

But his latest comments increase risks to the safety of Harry and the Armed Forces, it is alleged.

Colonel Richard Kemp said it would "rekindle jihadist animosity against him and incite some who want to take revenge".

He added: "This will incite some people to attempt an attack on British soldiers anywhere in the world.

"The impact on his own personal security is even greater."

Colonel Tim Collins, known for a pre-battle speech he made in Iraq, agreed that Harry's conduct is "not how we behave in the Army".

He told Forces News: "Harry has now turned against the other family, the military, that once embraced him, having trashed his birth family.

"He has badly let the side down. We don't do notches on the rifle butt. We never did."

Comments / 23

Ecks Man
3d ago

He’s so full of it…be was boasting but with the negative attention he’s getting he’s changing his position…if he wanted to “heal” he would have gone to a therapist not announce it to the world…

Reply(3)
28
Lisa Guliani
3d ago

"Colonel Tim Collins, known for a pre-battle speech he made in Iraq, agreed that Harry's conduct is "not how we behave in the Army".'He told Forces News: "Harry has now turned against the other family, the military, that once embraced him, having trashed his birth family."He has badly let the side down. We don't do notches on the rifle butt. We never did." Way to go, H.

Reply
27
Jami Southard
3d ago

he's trying to make it seem like he's an actual real, brave man. but in reality, he's absolutely looking for attention telling stories that he thinks makes him look better and cool and putting every other single person down. it's ridiculous and laughable

Reply
20
