NYC nurses go on strike over wages, working conditions

By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) — More than 7,000 nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals have gone on strike over wages, staffing levels and working conditions.

Nurses at Mount Sinai Medical Center, on the Upper East Side, and Montefiore Medical Center, in the Bronx, walked off the job Monday after the New York State Nurses Association said they failed to reach a last-minute agreement on a new contract with the health care facilities.

The union said nurses are striking over demands for "fair working conditions, increased wages, health care and retirement security" among other contractual issues.

Mario Cilento, president of the New York State AFL-CIO, said the labor umbrella organization members support the nurses "who have been put in the unfortunate position of having no other choice than to strike."

"The hospitals' treatment of these nurses is proof that all their words of adulation for their healthcare heroes during the pandemic were hollow," he said in a statement. "It is time for the hospitals to treat these nurses fairly, with the dignity and respect they deserve, to ensure nurses can get back to serving their communities by providing superior care to their patients."

The union's statement included comments from Democratic lawmakers and other New York elected officials expressing solidarity for the nurses' strike.

Both hospitals issued statements criticizing the union for walking off the job and for rejecting what they described as a generous contract proposal.

Montefiore Medical Center said the union “decided to walk away from the bedsides of their patients” despite the offer of a 19.1% wage increase – the same offer agreed to at the wealthiest of our peer institutions - and a commitment from the hospital to create over 170 new nursing positions.

"We remain committed to seamless and compassionate care, recognizing that the union leadership’s decision will spark fear and uncertainty across our community," the statement said. "This is a sad day for New York City."

Both hospitals said they were postponing non-emergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical centers and bringing in temporary workers in response to the strike.

Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for a binding arbitration between the union and the hospitals to resolve the impasse and avoid a strike.

Hochul said her administration has been pushing for "fair labor agreements" for healthcare workers and has seen "significant progress" in those negotiations, with strikes averted at several other hospitals across the state.

"We will continue to work with partners and all parties so that New York City hospitals and nurses can continue to play their critical role in caring for New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement.

Union officials said they welcomed the governor's support for "fair contracts," but said it won't give up on "the fight to ensure that patients have enough nurses at the bedside."

"Nurses don't want to strike," the statement read. "Bosses have pushed us to strike by refusing to seriously consider our proposals to address the desperate crisis of unsafe staffing that harms our patients."

The union's statement announcing the strike called for solidarity from the public, but urged people to cross the picket lines if they need medical care.

"If you are sick, please do not delay getting medical care, regardless of whether we are on strike," it read. "We would rather be the ones providing that care, but our bosses have pushed us to be out here instead."

